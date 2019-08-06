Cops Corner: Sarasota 8.8.19

July 19

BAD TRIP

1:10 a.m. — 5200 block of Ocean Boulevard

Battery: Employees at a bar reported a fight between two men. The men left the business, but a deputy was able to make contact with one of the men in the area. The man said he was involved in the incident, but he did not want to file a report because he didn’t live in the area and would not come back for court. The man left the area in a taxi.

Aug. 1

CAR TROUBLES

6 p.m. — 1900 block of Main Street

Suspicion: A man said he parked his car on the bottom level of a parking garage and went inside to use the restroom. When he returned to his car, his dashboard camera was showing an error message. He went to a store to have the camera looked at. When he arrived, he noticed the bracket for his front license plate was missing. The man said he believed someone intentionally removed the bracket while he was in the parking garage.

The man was not certain if the bracket was on the car before he went into the garage. An officer did not find fingerprints on the front of the car. Officers were unable to determine if a crime took place. The man later informed an officer that his camera did not capture any footage because the files were corrupted.

Aug. 2

DON’T TALK TO ME BEFORE I’VE HAD MY COFFEE

7:15 a.m. — 1400 block of First Street

Disorderly conduct: An employee at a coffee shop reported that a man was in front of the business harassing customers. An officer issued a trespass warning to the man, who said he understood he was not allowed to return to the property for a year.

Aug. 4

BACK-BREAKER

1:30 a.m. — 1500 block of Main Street

Dispute: A man reported that, as he was leaving a bar, a group of “biker guys” approached him. As he was getting into his truck, he said, the group of bikers surrounded the vehicle. One biker yelled at him and asked if he had a problem. As the man was backing out of the spot, the biker punched his driver’s side mirror, which caused it to fall off. The man said