Cops Corner: Sarasota 3.22.18

March 16

SPRAY & FRAY

1:42 p.m. — 2000 block of 17th Street

Dispute: A man began spray-painting iron framing outside of his business and got into an argument with another tenant, whose car was parked nearby. The other tenant was worried the paint would get on his car, but an officer told him the man was conducting his business and needed the landlord to intervene if there was an issue. The man placed plastic on the other tenant’s car to avoid any issues.

SPLIT DECISION

5:41 p.m. — 900 block of John Ringling Causeway

Dispute: Two parties called the police about a dispute on a bridge. The officer first made contact with a man who was jogging on the bridge. The man said he was jogging when he approached a couple who were walking along the bridge in the same direction. The man said he tried to run in between the pair, but the woman’s arm hit him as he passed. The man said the couple accused him of battery and threatened to call the police. The officer next spoke to the couple, who said the man ran between them but the contact was accidental. The woman said she told the man he should have excused himself, at which point he became angry and yelled at the couple. Both parties went their separate ways.

CLEAN & DIRTY

6:10 p.m.— 200 block of South Beneva Road

Dispute: An employee at a car wash was cleaning a car when he noticed drugs and money inside the vehicle. The employee said he placed the items inside the center console and continued to clean the car. When employees finished washing the customer’s car, he left, only to return 10 minutes later. The customer accused the employee of taking $700 in cash. The customer got into an argument with staff before leaving the area. The customer said he would return later that night to “take care” of the employee. An officer remained at the car wash until the employees left. The customer did not return.

March 17

GATECRASHER

12:01 a.m. — 1300 block of Main Street

Property damage: An employee at a parking garage reported that a man got out of a car and lifted the garage’s entry gate. The car then went inside the garage to park. The man damaged the entry gate, which stopped working electronically after he forced it up. The employee provided footage of the incident. An officer watched the footage and recognized the suspect from an incident at a bar earlier in the night. The officer found the suspect at a nearby bar. The suspect admitted to lifting the gate up, and asked the officer when the garage started charging money to park.