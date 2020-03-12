Cops Corner: Sarasota 3.12.20

March 5

FAUX PAS

3:02 p.m. — 1900 block of Bay Road

Financial crime: A jewelry shop owner called police about a potential fraud case. The owner said a man came in wanting to sell a brand name watch for $18,000. As a shop employee attempted to check the watch’s authenticity, the man pressured them to expedite the process because he had made a long drive from another city. The store agreed to purchase the watch for $15,000. The next day, the owner reviewed the transaction and discovered the watch was not authentic. The owner contacted the man who sold it, who said another person verified its authenticity. The owner said he was 100% sure the watch was fake and asked the man to return the money, at which point the man declined, said the shop owner was “screwed” and hung up.

March 7

SAFE KEEPING

1:05 p.m. — 4000 block of South Tamiami Trail

Lost/found property: A customer at an electronics store noticed a wall safe sitting on a parking lot median. A store employee called police. An officer located the safe and noted the back had been cut open. There was an empty cardboard vape case inside the safe.

IN A FIX

2:06 p.m. — 3900 block of South Tamiami Trail

Dispute: A man went to a car maintenance shop and got a service quote he believed was too expensive. The man said he had his vehicle serviced many times in the past for a lower price. The man asked to speak to a manager, at which point he said the employee told him, “I don’t care about this job that much; let’s go.” The man said he thought the employee was going to start a physical altercation. The employee confirmed he said that but only after the man started yelling. After reviewing video footage, an officer determined the incident was a verbal altercation over the cost of service. The officer recommended going to a different shop if the man was not happy with the price at that business.

March 8

JOB NOT WELL DONE

8:45 p.m. — 3800 block of South Tamiami Trail

Dispute: The manager at a fast-food restaurant said a customer approached the counter and began demanding to be put in contact with the business’s attorney. The manager said the customer was agitated about the degree to which his burger was cooked. The manager said she attempted to speak with the customer but that he just became more upset. The manager then called the police, at which point the customer left the store.