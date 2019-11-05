Sarasota County School Board puts Bowden on 30-day notice

After the release of findings in a sexual harassment investigation, Sarasota County School Board voted on Tuesday to put Superintendent Todd Bowden on a 30 day notice for some kind of punishment with a 4-1 vote.

School board members said Bowden did not act according to school policies after Cheraina Bonner, an administrative assistant, made a complaint about her boss, former Chief Operations Officer Jeff Maultsby, who resigned last week.

Persuant to Bowden’s contract, the school board needed a supermajority vote of at least four votes to place Bowden on a 30 day notice. Vice Chair Caroline Zucker was the only member who voted no.

Board members will now decide the next course of action — to reprimand, suspend or terminate — Bowden at a special meeting at 9 a.m. Dec. 10.

Board member Bridget Ziegler first recommended the board consider putting Bowden on notice, stating keeping Bowden on staff is creating a negative culture and sending negative messages to employees.

“We are trying to attract and retain people. Who would want to come and work for this district,” Ziegler said. “… This is the moment that we stand behind Sarasota County Schools, the integrity that we have always had, and you make the tough decision.”

In an effort to make an agreement with the board, Bowden offered to step down from his role as superintendent in exchange for a 10-year contract in an executive director position, overseeing district facilities.

In his proposal, Bowden would have been granted a salary of $175,000 annually, which would amount to $1.75 million by the end of his contract. Additionally, he would be granted 20 weeks of severance pay, annuity payment and reimbursement of attorney’s fees in the amount of $57,000.

Board Chair Jane Goodwin expressed concerns with his proposal, specifically the longevity of the contract.

“I don’t know of anyone in the world that gets a contract of 10 years,” Goodwin said.

Bowden said the agreement would have cost his family hundreds of thousands of dollars, as it would have reduced his salary by $32,000. Given his choice, Bowden said he would prefer to stay in the superintendent role.

After deciding not to move forward with Bowden’s proposed contract, the board heard from more than 25 residents during a public hearing. Only one person spoke in Bowden’s favor: his wife.

Additionally, Bowden’s attorney, Jim Gibson, was given more than an hour to speak on Bowden’s behalf. Bonner’s attorney was granted three minutes during the public hearing.

Bowden, Zucker and board member Shirley Brown expressed concerns with the investigation, stating that some of it relies on “hearsay,” meaning people investigated testified they heard about misconduct through Bonner rather than witnessing it themselves.

Gibson argued that Bowden acted appropriately each time he was given new information from Bonner. Gibson said that during Bowden’s initial meeting with Bonner he was not given any information about threats or sexual comments made to Bonner, just that she was receiving “stupid and immature” text messages from Maultsby.

“I hope at the end of the day, facts are given greater weight than perception,” Bowden said.

Ultimately, Brown voted to proceed with the 30 day notice, during which time she said she’d look more closely at the findings from both the investigation and Bowden’s attorney.