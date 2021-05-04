Bobby Jones nature trails closing next week

Outdoors enthusiasts who have used the nature trails at Bobby Jones Golf Club over the last year will need to find a substitute location until summer as initial work begins preparing the property for renovation.

Beginning May 10, the trails will be off limits until July 4 as structures and tennis courts on the property are demolished. A new 18-hole golf course, a nine-hole executive course, a rebuilt clubhouse and public parkland are all part of the plans for the remade property.

According to a release from the city, City Commissioners are scheduled to consider proposals and options this summer for future golf operations. Also, negotiations are continuing with the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast to place a conservation easement on the 293-acre property, preserving the land for golf, recreation and natural uses.

The land also serves as a watershed for runoff heading to Sarasota Bay.

The golf course opened in 1926.