Blanca, a leucistic loggerhead, hatched on Longboat Key

A leucistic loggerhead hatchling was excavated from a nest on Aug. 15 on Longboat Key and promptly headed into the Gulf of Mexico.

Leucism in layman's terms is a lack of pigmentation.

“Slightly different, albinism has no pigment in any areas, hence red eyes,” Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium spokesperson Stephannie Kettle said. “Leucism and albinism generally leave animals at a disadvantage as they are not able to camouflage as well, are more prone to sunburn and can also be associated with other genetic mutations.”

Among sea turtles, leucism is not a rare condition. Kettles said MOTE documents leucistic hatchlings every year.

The excavation was conducted by permitted volunteers of the Longboat Key Turtle Watch operating under Mote's turtle permit. Volunteers named the hatchling Blanca.