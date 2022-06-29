America: We have a lot in common

My fellow Americans, I am writing here to tell you something that perhaps people don’t want to admit. Something so outlandish and contrary to the current narrative in our country that it might seem like it couldn’t be true. Something that the politicians and perhaps some media don’t really want us to realize. That we, as Americans, have a lot more in common than we think.

Right before the 2020 election, at a time that we seemed witheringly polarized as a populace, a Harvard University study found that 71% of Americans “have more in common with each other than many people think.”

That’s a pretty large majority, but now consider this. One of the key questions of the study was asking Americans about what they deem are “essential rights important to being an American today.” More than 93% of respondents — across all political affiliations — agreed on the following as being essential rights: voting, equal protection, free speech, equal opportunity, privacy and racial equality.

Even on the touchy issues, things like the right to bear arms and LGBTQ rights, bipartisan majorities agreed on those as being essential rights, to the tune of about 70%.

Let’s be honest: It benefits certain groups to divide us. That is, after all, how they win. They are asking us to choose one candidate over another, one channel over another, one ideology over another. But when it comes down to it, we might agree on way more than on which we disagree.

In psychology, one tool to help people experience gratitude is to ask them to focus on what’s going right rather than on what’s going wrong. Just this simple reframing can help us enjoy our lives more, feel more satisfied and give us a better outlook on the future.

As we planned this section, we wondered: If it works for individuals, why wouldn’t it work for us as a country?

In the spirit of finding common ground, we sought things we can celebrate about America. Things we all have in common. And guess what? We had way more than 15.

That, to me, was good news. It means that as a country, much like a family, we share a lot of DNA.

So the next time people try to focus on how we’ve never been more divided, try to remember the things we have in common.

Turns out, there are a lot of them.

The Observer's 15 reasons to love America: