9-year-old struck and killed on way to Sarasota school

A 9-year-old boy was struck and killed by a truck on his way to Brentwood Elementary School, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The third grade student was riding his bike with his sister around 7:30 a.m. when he was struck on Webber Street and Nodosa Drive.

The student was westbound on the south sidewalk of Webber Street, approaching Nodosa Drive, while a 2009 Chevy Silverado was northbound on Nodosa Drive, approaching the stop sign at Webber Street, according to FHP.

The student began crossing the street when the vehicle proceeded past the stop sign, striking the child.

The driver then came to a controlled stop, and the child was transported to Doctor’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The school, which is less than a half mile from where the boy was struck, will have trauma counselors available.