2022 RCLA Town Hall Lecture Series lineup announced

A former New Jersey governor, a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist, and a Hall of Fame NFL coach will all comprise the 2022 Ringling College Library Association Town Hall Lecture Series.

The five-person lineup was initially scheduled for 2021 but the entire lineup has been pushed back to 2022. The two remaining speakers from the 2020 season — neuroscientist Lisa Genova and photographer Annie Leibovitz — are scheduled to deliver their presentations in April 2021.

“We now feel confident we can safely resume a full season of the Town Hall lecture series beginning in January 2022,” said RCLA Executive Director Stephanie Grosskreutz in a release.

The speakers for the 2022 season are Chris Christie, Paul Nicklen, Ronan Farrow, Karen Gordon Mills, and Tony Dungy.

“Our much-anticipated 2022 lineup presents a diverse set of speakers who will share their insights about our world today,” said 2022 chair Ashley Brown. “Their insights will bring new perspectives to a number of social institutions, from politics to the legal system to pop culture.”

Lectures will be presented twice, once at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. Those looking to become an RCLA member and subscribe to the 2022 Town Hall Lecture Series can call 941-309-5100 or visit the RCLA website.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie

Christie, the former Governor of New Jersey, is scheduled to lead off the series on Jan. 17. He ran for president in 2016 as a Republican and was named chair of the president’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis in 2017. He published his book "Let Me Finish: Trump, the Kushners, Bannon, New Jersey, and the Power of In-Your-Face Politics," in early 2019.

Nature photographer Paul Nicklen

Paul Nicklen

On Feb. 7, Nicklen is scheduled to speak about his 25 years documenting the world's beauty as a photographer, director and marine biologist. He's been studying the world's polar regions since 1995 and is an assignment photographer for National Geographic.

Investigative journalist Ronan Farrow

Ronan Farrow

Ronan Farrow's work investigating Harvey Weinstein's history of sexual abuse for the New Yorker helped propel the #MeToo movement. He's scheduled to speak to his experience reporting the scandal and Weinstein's efforts to kill the story on Feb. 21.

Harvard Business School fellow Karen Gordon Mills

Karen Mills

Mills, a former administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration from 2009-13, is scheduled to give a lecture on March 15 about her time as Senior Fellow at the Harvard Business School and at the Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government at the Harvard Kennedy School.

Hall of Fame NFL coach Tony Dungy

Tony Dungy

Tony Dungy has a long career as an NFL coach, broadcaster, and groundbreaking figure. He was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach from 1996 to 2001 and later joined the Indianapolis Colts where in 2007 he became the first Black head coach to win a Super Bowl. He is scheduled to present his lecture on March 31.