2020: Sarasota's top real estate transactions

SARASOTA

Harbor Acres

Mitchell and Dawn Epstein, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1364 Harbor Drive to Michael Kaiser and John Spencer Roberts, of Sarasota, for $6.1 million. Built in 1999, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,240 square feet of living area. It sold for $5.33 million in 2007.

Questar Lane

Equity Trust Co. as Custodian FBO Karl Bryan Helbig IRA, Premier Capital Properties Inc. and Stakada Group LLC sold the home at 1726 Questar Lane to Patrick and Brenda Smith, of Sarasota, for $4.8 million. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, six baths, a pool and 6,718 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,541,000 in 2019.

Oyster Bay Landings

Kenneth De Young and Anne Klisurich, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1441 Rebecca Lane to Joseph and Sara Neiman, of Buffalo, N.Y., for $4.29 million. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,888 square feet of living area. It sold for $3.44 million in 2013.

Cherokee Park

Stephen and Jill Bell sold two homes at 1775 and 1765 Cherokee Drive to Lido Acquisitions LLC for $4.2 million. The home at 1775 was built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,793 square feet of living area. The home at 1765 was built in 2018, it has one bedroom, one bath and 766 square feet of living area.

Bay Point Park

James Harrison Jr., trustee, sold the home at 1433 Bay Point Drive to John Douglas III, of Sarasota, for $4.05 million. Built in 1925, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,915 square feet of living area.

Whitaker’s

Matthew Connors and Sandra Gailitis sold their home at 2145 Alameda Ave. to Raymond Nimrod, of Sarasota, for $4.05 million. Built in 1992, it has five bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 6,439 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.95 million in 2014.

Paradise Shores

Benjamin and Maggie Brunner, of Syracuse, Ind., sold their home at 1516 Sandpiper Lane to GSS Properties Sarasota LLC for $3.85 million. Built in 2019, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,016 square feet of living area. It sold for $3,699,000 in 2019.

Coral Cove

Kenneth and Lisa Clark, of Largo, sold their home at to James Douglas Freeman and Michelle Freeman, of Osprey, for $3.8 million. Built in 2012, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,765 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,995,000 in 2017.

Vue

Craig Rogerson and Ai Ling Chan, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1801 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to William Rainville and Krisztina Szasz, of Sarasota, for $3,575,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 2,932 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,995,800 in 2018.

Pine Shores Estates

Steven and Jeanne Guerrazzi, trustees, of Incline Village, Nev., sold two properties at 6420 Hollywood Blvd. to Michael and Mette Milland, of Sarasota, for $3.43 million. The first property was built in 1992, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 5,686 square feet of living area. The second was built in 2013, it has one bath and 1,192 square feet of living area. They sold for $1.9 million in 2008.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta Properties Inc.

Jeffrey Douglas Roberti, trustee, of Sarasota, sold three properties at 7660, 7712, 711 Sanderling Road to Docket Gold Properties LLC for $10.5 million. The property at 7660 was built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,016 square feet of living area. The property at 7712 was built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 6,480 square feet of living area. The property at 7711 was built in 1952, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,616 square feet of living area.

Siesta Key

Willis and Elizabeth Hartman, trustees, and Hartman Oil Co. Inc. sold the home at 6701 Peacock Road to Siesta Peacock Corp. for $7,825,000. Built in 2008, it has five bedrooms, five-and-two-half baths, a pool and 7,489 square feet of living area. It sold for $4.9 million in 2011.

Revised Siesta

Pamela Atkinson and David Shpilt, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 4011 Shell Road to Marcos Soberano, of Miami Beach, for $5.95 million. Built in 2007, it has five bedrooms, five-and-four-half baths, a pool and 9,049 square feet of living area. It sold for $5,675,000 in 2018.

Siesta Properties

Nickolas and Tonie Branica, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8230 Sanderling Road to Jeffrey Roberti, trustee, of Sarasota, for $5.4 million. Built in 1969, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 6,939 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.5 million in 1997.

Bay Island

Seth Katz and Renee Milgrom Katz, of Hopatcong, N.J., sold two properties at 684 Freeling Drive to Scott Grimes, of Siesta Key, for $5.3 million. The first property was built in 1949, it has five bedrooms, five-and-three-half baths, a pool and 6,022 square feet of living area. The second was built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,548 square feet of living area. They sold for $3.75 million in 2014.

Siesta Key

Michael and Mette Milland, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3929 Higel Ave. to DSL Florida LLC for $5 million. Built in 2000, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 8,381 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.4 million in 2016.

Oceane

Oceane Penthouse LLC sold the Unit 301 condominium at 4750 Ocean Blvd. to Dale Kent Brewer and Margaret Brewer, of St. Petersburg, for $4.75 million. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 4,439 square feet of living area.

Halcyon Siesta Key

6100 MPR LLC sold the Unit 401 condominium at 6100 Midnight Pass Road to Salvatore and Francoyse Fratino, of Quebec, Canada, for $4,576,700. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 3,525 square feet of living area.

Siesta Key

Alfred and Sherry Bargar, of Siesta Key, sold their home at 3701 White Lane to Mark and Tracy Sundberg, of Sarasota, for $4.55 million. Built in 2011, it has six bedrooms, three-and-three-half baths, a pool and 7,376 square feet of living area.

Cocoanut Bayou

Asanka and Marion Weerasuriya sold their home at 4205 Higel Ave. to Willis Hartman and Elizabeth Hartman, trustees, of Wichita, Kansas, for $4,478,200. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 7,003 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.33 million in 2004.

Oceane

Oceane Penthouse LLC sold the Unit 302 condominium at 4750 Ocean Blvd. to David Alan Ramsdell and Kevin Curtis Long, of Sarasota, for $4.45 million. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 4,297 square feet of living area.

PALMER RANCH

Legacy Estates on Palmer Ranch

Nelson Homes Inc. sold the home at 5408 Greenbrook Drive to Robert and Alice Gredick, of Sarasota, for $1.28 million. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,252 square feet of living area.

Prestancia

Charles and Loretta Naylor, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4165 Boca Pointe Drive to Paul Franz and Dominique Smith, of Sarasota, for $1.25 million. Built in 1987, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,059 square feet of living area. It sold for $795,000 in 2004.

Legacy Estates on Palmer Ranch

Nelson Homes Inc. sold the home at 5420 Greenbrook Drive to Linotte LLC for $1,225,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,266 square feet of living area.

Prestancia

JPMorgan Chase Bank sold the home at 3900 Losillias Drive to Charles and Maria Gordon, of Sarasota, for $1,175,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 10,259 square feet of living area. It sold for $3 million in 2005.

Prestancia

Sandra Whealy and Thomas Whealy, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3917 Boca Pointe Drive to Lorraine Eckert and William Colom, of Sarasota, for $1.15 million. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 5,081 square feet of living area. It sold for $725,000 in 2000.

OSPREY

Oaks

Deborah and John May, of Osprey, sold their home at 136 Osprey Point Drive to Charles and Puja Dhanraj, of Osprey, for $2,775,000. Built in 2005, it has seven bedrooms, six-and-three-half baths, a pool and 6,881 square feet of living area. It sold for $3,175,000 in 2009.

Casey Key

Richard Davisson, trustee, of Durham, N.H., sold two properties at 854 N. Casey Key Road to Patrick and Theresa Dorsey, of Sarasota, for $2.4 million. The first property was built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,278 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,184 square feet of living area.

South Creek

Barbara Freeman, of Nokomis, sold her home at 443 S. Creek Drive to Stephen and Nicole Wanvig, of Osprey, for $1.9 million. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,013 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,175,000 in 2012.

Bayside

George and Polly Eilers, of Bradenton, sold their home at 14413 Masthead Drive to Robert and Denise Bond, of Madison, Wis., for $1.7 million. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,515 square feet of living area.

Oaks II

James and Tara Knicos, of Bethlehem, Pa., sold their home at 562 N. Mac Ewen Drive to Todd and Kristie Parker, of Osprey, for $1,505,000. Built in 2003, it has five bedrooms, six-and-two-half baths, a pool and 6,288 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.2 million in 2011.

NOKOMIS

Casey Key

Steven Brian and Glenna Flo Swanson, trustees, of Basalt, Colo., sold the home at 602 S. Casey Key Road to Lake Pointe Holdings LLC for $5.7 million. Built in 1992, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,266 square feet of living area. It sold for $3,495,000 in 2017.

Casey Key

J. Arthur Urciuoli, of Osprey, Caryn Jacoby, of Cos Cob, Conn., and Christian Urcuioli, of New York City, sold their two properties at 1906 Casey Key Road to Jerry and Rita Collins, of Nokomis, for $4.1 million. The first property was built in 1955, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 4,388 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1997, it has one bedroom, one bath and 1,379 square feet of living area. They sold for $1 million in 1996.

Twin Beaches

John and Holly McGrath, of Nokomis, sold their home at 2509 Casey Key Road to Jaclyn Kim Brunckhorst, of Sarasota, for $3,637,500. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,528 square feet of living area. It sold for $3.55 million in 2018.

Casey Key

William and Donna Brian, of Nokomis, sold their home at 621 Casey Key Road to Kathryn Hutcheson, of Nokomis, for $3.5 million. Built in 1950, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,140 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.5 million in 2019.

Casey Key

Daniel Simmons, trustee, and Melissa Rickey Simmons, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3809 Casey Key Road to Joseph Peter Kuipers and Samuel Milne Kuipers, of Nokomis, for $2,325,000. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 3,464 square feet of living area. It sold for $910,000 in 1996.