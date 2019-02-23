Sarasota Rowing launches 10th annual Sarasota Invitational Regatta

A record number 1,500 athletes, comprising 71 teams, competed in the 10th annual Sarasota Invitational Regatta.

Rowers ranging in age — middle school to 85 years old — and experience — novice to former professionals — competed over the weekend.

Middle school and high school students competed on a 1,500-meter course Friday and Saturday, while the masters — anyone over 21 — will compete Sunday on a 1,000 meter course.

Youth and masters competed together in eight-man boats for the “Rowing for Life” race, sponsored by Allegiant Private Advisors, where youth and masters work together in eight-man boats. The fist team to cross finish line received a $1,000 donation to the youth team.