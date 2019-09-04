Women's Council of Realtors Sarasota displayed patriotic colors at fashion show

Women's Council of Realtors Sarasota gave its yearly fashion show some patriotic flair on Sept. 4 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

The 26th annual event had a "Stars, Stripes & Style" theme and an audience ready to match. More than 400 guests wore all sorts of reds, whites and blues to the luncheon, where they mingled before sitting down to watch more than 20 models strut up and down the catwalk.

This year's event benefited the Women's Council of Realtors Sarasota Education Fund and Goodwill Manasota. To mark the occasion, the models' clothes were chosen from a local Goodwill shop.

"Goodwill isn't somewhere you go to discard your clothes, it's where you go to shop," Women's Council of Realtors Sarasota President Ivan Gould said. "A lot of the ladies here today have gone to Goodwill for their red, white and blues."

Gould said she hopes the luncheon will raise $20,000.