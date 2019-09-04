 Skip to main content
Lauren Nielsen, emcee Peter Salefsky and Barbie Vasile

Women's Council of Realtors Sarasota displayed patriotic colors at fashion show

Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019 |

Lauren Nielsen, emcee Peter Salefsky and Barbie Vasile

Women's Council of Realtors Sarasota President Ivan Gould and Event Lead Melissa Watrobsky

Women's Council of Realtors Sarasota President Ivan Gould and Event Lead Melissa Watrobsky

Tammie Chamberlain, Cindy Jaramillo, Christal Gentile and Ariana Gillooly

Tammie Chamberlain, Cindy Jaramillo, Christal Gentile and Ariana Gillooly

Jason Van Cleave, Brandy Coffey, Stephanie Paxton, Dayton Coffey and Ryan Featherstone

Jason Van Cleave, Brandy Coffey, Stephanie Paxton, Dayton Coffey and Ryan Featherstone

Dakota Magnus and Nicole Christie

Dakota Magnus and Nicole Christie

David Clapp, Paula Cashi and Adam Chicoine

David Clapp, Paula Cashi and Adam Chicoine

Julianna Burns and Kylie Jackson

Julianna Burns and Kylie Jackson

Christina Bonaccorso, Tony Fitzgerald and Kathy VanDorne

Christina Bonaccorso, Tony Fitzgerald and Kathy VanDorne

Anne Katz and Keren Mizrahi

Anne Katz and Keren Mizrahi

Julie Franklin, Cyndi Riddell, Kathy Schaefer, Beth Carlton, Gina Serena and Robin Wentz

Julie Franklin, Cyndi Riddell, Kathy Schaefer, Beth Carlton, Gina Serena and Robin Wentz

Kathy Collums, Paul Oakes and Kati Connell

Kathy Collums, Paul Oakes and Kati Connell

Emcee Peter Salefsky gears up for the show.

Emcee Peter Salefsky gears up for the show.

Maryellen Paterson, Mike Tullio and Charlotte Griffin

Maryellen Paterson, Mike Tullio and Charlotte Griffin

Susan Zacharias and Carrie Lewis

Susan Zacharias and Carrie Lewis

Christal Gentile, Vanessa Mason and Gina Serena

Christal Gentile, Vanessa Mason and Gina Serena

Caroline Tritschler and Joey Lamielle

Caroline Tritschler and Joey Lamielle

Joe Shea and Roger Piro

Joe Shea and Roger Piro

Sharon Gould, Emily Sherwood, Donna Grubbs and Vanessa Cruz

Sharon Gould, Emily Sherwood, Donna Grubbs and Vanessa Cruz

Amber Lynch, Allison Sadar and Christa Sweeney

Amber Lynch, Allison Sadar and Christa Sweeney

Natasha Selvaraj and Selina Wiggins

Natasha Selvaraj and Selina Wiggins

Jess Coay, Brenda Wilson and Beth Barnett

Jess Coay, Brenda Wilson and Beth Barnett

Dale Key, Mary Quaid, Marry Ann Kopps and Debbi Terek

Dale Key, Mary Quaid, Marry Ann Kopps and Debbi Terek

Janene McGowan, Dustin Meshberger, Amanda Webb and Laura Rode

Janene McGowan, Dustin Meshberger, Amanda Webb and Laura Rode

Women's Council of Realtors Sarasota hosted its 'Stars, Stripes & Style' fundraiser on Sept. 4 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Women's Council of Realtors Sarasota gave its yearly fashion show some patriotic flair on Sept. 4 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota. 

The 26th annual event had a "Stars, Stripes & Style" theme and an audience ready to match. More than 400 guests wore all sorts of reds, whites and blues to the luncheon, where they mingled before sitting down to watch more than 20 models strut up and down the catwalk.

This year's event benefited the Women's Council of Realtors Sarasota Education Fund and Goodwill Manasota. To mark the occasion, the models' clothes were chosen from a local Goodwill shop.

"Goodwill isn't somewhere you go to discard your clothes, it's where you go to shop," Women's Council of Realtors Sarasota President Ivan Gould said. "A lot of the ladies here today have gone to Goodwill for their red, white and blues."

Gould said she hopes the luncheon will raise $20,000. 

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

