Shirley Matthews and Stephen Barnes are new to Longboat Key and excited about the Winter Spectacular in St. Armands Circle. (Photo by Lesley Dwyer)

Winter Spectacular wows in St. Armands Circle

Shirley Matthews and Stephen Barnes are new to Longboat Key and excited about the Winter Spectacular in St. Armands Circle.

Nicole, Natalie and Anthony Lamberti take a train ride around St. Armands Circle Park.

Nicole, Natalie and Anthony Lamberti take a train ride around St. Armands Circle Park.

The gingerbread bounce house attracting lots of little visitors and their parents.

The gingerbread bounce house attracting lots of little visitors and their parents.

Kim Greco watches as Lennon Guerten learns to ice skate.

Kim Greco watches as Lennon Guerten learns to ice skate.

Anna Gorelova and Chloe Perez enjoy the carousel during a visit from New York.

Anna Gorelova and Chloe Perez enjoy the carousel during a visit from New York.

Craig and Lisa Holliday are happy to be at opening night.

Craig and Lisa Holliday are happy to be at opening night.

Michael McCullough enjoys the skating rink.

Michael McCullough enjoys the skating rink.

Brittany and William Fletcher snap photos as their kids spin by.

Brittany and William Fletcher snap photos as their kids spin by.

Ava Lerma, Brittany Fletcher, Amaya Lerma, Kennedy Fletcher, Ian Fletcher, William Fletcher and Susan Fletcher

Ava Lerma, Brittany Fletcher, Amaya Lerma, Kennedy Fletcher, Ian Fletcher, William Fletcher and Susan Fletcher

The snow machine blows foam made from baby shampoo.

The snow machine blows foam made from baby shampoo.

Christine Wisnieski and Cindy Brzuski waiting on kids in the bounce house.

Christine Wisnieski and Cindy Brzuski waiting on kids in the bounce house.

Cherine, James, Chris and Peyton Hanson are visiting Sarasota for a wedding and waiting their turn for the carousel.

Cherine, James, Chris and Peyton Hanson are visiting Sarasota for a wedding and waiting their turn for the carousel.

The synthetic ice skating rink draws the older kid crowd.

The synthetic ice skating rink draws the older kid crowd.

Kate Guerin having fun in the rink.

Kate Guerin having fun in the rink.

Sam, Jadyn, Asa and Steward Wade in front of the gingerbread bounce house.

Sam, Jadyn, Asa and Steward Wade in front of the gingerbread bounce house.

The Wade family enjoys a ride on the carousel together.

The Wade family enjoys a ride on the carousel together.

Steve and Marie Schindler are visiting from Greenville, South Carolina.

Steve and Marie Schindler are visiting from Greenville, South Carolina.

Javin Babilonia is a little bit smaller than the decorations.

Javin Babilonia is a little bit smaller than the decorations.

St. Armands Circle looking festive for the holidays.

St. Armands Circle looking festive for the holidays.

Cecelia, Melody and Cohen Kroth live in Palma Sola, but were in the area and needed something to do.

Cecelia, Melody and Cohen Kroth live in Palma Sola, but were in the area and needed something to do.

Paul and Lisa Giacomozzi pose inside the snow globe with Marian Coffeen and Bob Gauvin

Paul and Lisa Giacomozzi pose inside the snow globe with Marian Coffeen and Bob Gauvin

Asa Wade shows off her splits on the ice.

Asa Wade shows off her splits on the ice.

The ice rink is a big draw for the kids.

The ice rink is a big draw for the kids.

The highly debated Winter Spectacular opened Friday.
by: Lesley Dwyer Staff Writer

Fans of all things chilly enjoyed Friday night's opening of the six-week Winter Spectacular in St. Armands Circle. 

Shirley Matthews and Stephen Barnes are new to Longboat Key from Hawaii and wanted to get in the Christmas spirit, so Matthews arrived wearing an elf sweater dress and light-up glasses. Her outfit summed up the energy of opening night. 

Not all the spectacular has to offer was on display yet. The virtual sleigh ride with Santa was still en route, along with the Elfie Selfie station, Letters to Santa mailbox and a “Disney-grade” snow machine that launches 75 feet. 

There was still plenty to enjoy. The carousel and a ride-on train were in constant motion. First-time skaters were hitting the synthetic ice rink, and foam filled the air from the temporary snow machine. Not nearly Disney-grade, the bubbly snow caused audible delight in children and adults alike each time it turned on. 

For the tourists, the holiday stop was a happy surprise after dinner in the circle. Three generations of Fletchers were visiting from Orlando. 

“This is awesome,” Susan Fletcher said, “We were so excited to see this for the grandkids.” 

Locals agreed. Melody Kroth had little ones in ballet class and needed something to do with her teenagers. And Sam Wade saw the event on Facebook.

“I thought, what are we going to do Friday night?” Wade said. “They love the carousel. We went on three times." 

Most evenings feature live entertainment from local school children and area arts organizations. Movies play on Tuesday nights at 6 p.m. The website includes a complete list of performances.

The Winter Spectacular will be in the circle until Jan. 3 and is a cashless event. It’s easiest to book online at https://www.winteronthecircle.com/ before going, but there are tablets and staff members at the entrance to help with purchases. 

 

The Author: Lesley Dwyer

Lesley Dwyer is the community reporter for Longboat Key and a graduate of the University of South Florida. After earning a bachelor’s degree in professional and technical writing, she freelanced for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. Lesley has lived in the Sarasota area for over 25 years.

