Forty Carrots Family Center hosts Wine, Women & Shoes

It was the “Best Day Ever” Nov. 9 for Wine, Women & Shoes.

Ladies and gentlemen put on their best pair of heels, boots and sneakers for the annual Forty Carrots Family Center's Signature Luncheon, which attracts people from not only Sarasota, but those as far as Canada, and overseas.

The luncheon began with the step and repeat shoe judging, shopping pop-up shops, a photo booth with Hello Gorgeous, silent auction bidding and the ever-flowing wine.

Honorary Co-Chairwoman, Christie Brinkley, made an appearance on stage at the beginning of the program. She was followed by the action-packed fashion show put on by the The Met Fashion House.

Inna Synder was awarded with the best shoe with her glittery stiletto, and the Soleman ended the day with their best dance moves.