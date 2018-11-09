 Skip to main content
CEO Michelle Kapreilian and Honorary Co-Chairwoman Christie Brinkley

Forty Carrots Family Center hosts Wine, Women & Shoes

CEO Michelle Kapreilian and Honorary Co-Chairwoman Christie Brinkley

CEO Michelle Kapreilian and Honorary Co-Chairwoman Christie Brinkley

CEO Michelle Kapreilian and Honorary Co-Chairwoman Christie Brinkley

Co-Chairwomen Tina Granthon and Andrea Paul

Co-Chairwomen Tina Granthon and Andrea Paul

Montana Taplinger and Nikki Sedacca

Montana Taplinger and Nikki Sedacca

Bart Lowther, Caleb Jones, Dan Starostecki and Thomas Doan

Bart Lowther, Caleb Jones, Dan Starostecki and Thomas Doan

Co-Chariwoman Tina Granthon, CEO Michelle Kapreilian and Co-Chairwoman Andrea Paul

Co-Chariwoman Tina Granthon, CEO Michelle Kapreilian and Co-Chairwoman Andrea Paul

The theme for the day was "Best Day Ever."

The theme for the day was "Best Day Ever."

Solemen walked around with trays of products to sell.

Solemen walked around with trays of products to sell.

Jacinta Pele grabs the bottle of wine from Bart Lowther for a photo.

Jacinta Pele grabs the bottle of wine from Bart Lowther for a photo.

Themed wine glasses were for sale.

Themed wine glasses were for sale.

Samantha Gourley from Sephora gave make-up touch ups throughout the day.

Samantha Gourley from Sephora gave make-up touch ups throughout the day.

Jennifer Van Dyke and Rachel Johnston

Jennifer Van Dyke and Rachel Johnston

Mohisha Melwani was one of the pop-up shops.

Mohisha Melwani was one of the pop-up shops.

Brian Craft and Josh Beadle

Brian Craft and Josh Beadle

Taylor Karp, Joanne Giordano, Tammy Karp, Laura Thomas, Janette Scharf and Sarah Karp

Taylor Karp, Joanne Giordano, Tammy Karp, Laura Thomas, Janette Scharf and Sarah Karp

Danielle Calhoun, Tomeika Hunter Koski, Dan Starostecki, Theresa Covett, Jamie Irwin and PUnchie Teal

Danielle Calhoun, Tomeika Hunter Koski, Dan Starostecki, Theresa Covett, Jamie Irwin and PUnchie Teal

The Co-Chairwomen thought of the idea for the centerpieces, tying into the "Girls Like You" theme.

The Co-Chairwomen thought of the idea for the centerpieces, tying into the "Girls Like You" theme.

Solimar Molnar, Staci Baer, Donna Koffman and Daria Spina

Solimar Molnar, Staci Baer, Donna Koffman and Daria Spina

Sarah Johnston and Suzanne Luecke

Sarah Johnston and Suzanne Luecke

Janice Kostyshen bought her heels in Spain.

Janice Kostyshen bought her heels in Spain.

Brenda Michel and Kelly Van Vliet

Brenda Michel and Kelly Van Vliet

Steven Fasano shows Amy Roth a pair of shoes.

Steven Fasano shows Amy Roth a pair of shoes.

Kimberlee Brooks bought her boots at L. Boutique.

Kimberlee Brooks bought her boots at L. Boutique.

Krystel Beall and Erica Didiego take a selfie.

Krystel Beall and Erica Didiego take a selfie.

Amy Hammon and Rachael Laughlin in their Hello Gorgeous photo booth.

Amy Hammon and Rachael Laughlin in their Hello Gorgeous photo booth.

Hello Gorgeous did both photos and boomerangs in their photo booth.

Hello Gorgeous did both photos and boomerangs in their photo booth.

Caroline Wetherington and Melissa Howard

Caroline Wetherington and Melissa Howard

One lucky guest won a mini fridge full of Veuve Clicquot champagne.

One lucky guest won a mini fridge full of Veuve Clicquot champagne.

Shoe winners received a chocolate shoe.

Shoe winners received a chocolate shoe.

The Met brought designer handbags and clothes for guests to shop.

The Met brought designer handbags and clothes for guests to shop.

The Met brought designer handbags and clothes for guests to shop.

The Met brought designer handbags and clothes for guests to shop.

Geoffrey and Brenda Michel

Geoffrey and Brenda Michel

Shelley Sarbey and Elisabeth Waters

Shelley Sarbey and Elisabeth Waters

Kristine Youngberg ad Olivia Camilleri

Kristine Youngberg ad Olivia Camilleri

Linda Doan and Monica Kelly

Linda Doan and Monica Kelly

Wine Co-Chairwoman Dawn Doughty, Deborah Beacham, Sarah Macrae and Wine Co-Chairwoman Lisa Napolitano

Wine Co-Chairwoman Dawn Doughty, Deborah Beacham, Sarah Macrae and Wine Co-Chairwoman Lisa Napolitano

Silvanna Medina, Crystal Clarke, Chelsea Rodawalt and Ally Glauser take a photo with the champagne lounge sign.

Silvanna Medina, Crystal Clarke, Chelsea Rodawalt and Ally Glauser take a photo with the champagne lounge sign.

Event Coordinator Minta Getzen with Shoe Judge Emily Walsh

Event Coordinator Minta Getzen with Shoe Judge Emily Walsh

Model Haley Mcelravy gets her hair done by The Met stylist Linda Benske.

Model Haley Mcelravy gets her hair done by The Met stylist Linda Benske.

The color for the day was pink.

The color for the day was pink.

One soleman was awarded the King of Sole, and five guests were awarded for having the best shoes.

One soleman was awarded the King of Sole, and five guests were awarded for having the best shoes.

Backstage, the fashions were set up for the fashion show.

Backstage, the fashions were set up for the fashion show.

Sneha Pallegar

Sneha Pallegar

EJ Ledesma and Eric Piazza

EJ Ledesma and Eric Piazza

Guests were able to bid on silent auction items throughout the morning.

Guests were able to bid on silent auction items throughout the morning.

Kim Johnston, Francesca Bonte and Malika Apple

Kim Johnston, Francesca Bonte and Malika Apple

Renee Phinney and Wendy Feinstein

Renee Phinney and Wendy Feinstein

Amanda Cameron and Janice Gale

Amanda Cameron and Janice Gale

Frose was served on the patio.

Frose was served on the patio.

Nick Chiricosta and Jeff Burgess

Nick Chiricosta and Jeff Burgess

Co-Chairwomen Tina Granthon and Andrea Paul welcome guests to the luncheon.

Co-Chairwomen Tina Granthon and Andrea Paul welcome guests to the luncheon.

Soleman Matthew Farhat Jr. walks the stage.

Soleman Matthew Farhat Jr. walks the stage.

Guests cheered for their favorite soleman using paddles with their faces on it.

Guests cheered for their favorite soleman using paddles with their faces on it.

Christie Brinkley walks on stage.

Christie Brinkley walks on stage.

Guests crowded the edge of the stage to take photos of Christie Brinkley.

Guests crowded the edge of the stage to take photos of Christie Brinkley.

The solemen knelt down for Christie Brinkley's speech.

The solemen knelt down for Christie Brinkley's speech.

The Battle of the Braves brought out solemen dressed as pilots and firefighters.

The Battle of the Braves brought out solemen dressed as pilots and firefighters.

Christie Brinkley takes a video of the solemen.

Christie Brinkley takes a video of the solemen.

Two tables received bottles of Veuve Clicquot, including this big light-up bottle, for $3,500 each.

Two tables received bottles of Veuve Clicquot, including this big light-up bottle, for $3,500 each.

CEO Michelle Kapreilian tells guests about Forty Carrots Family Center.

CEO Michelle Kapreilian tells guests about Forty Carrots Family Center.

The Met Fashion show opened up with a drum beat.

The Met Fashion show opened up with a drum beat.

Models walk the runway during the Tribal Beat section of The Met Fashion show.

Models walk the runway during the Tribal Beat section of The Met Fashion show.

Models walk the runway during the Tribal Beat section of The Met Fashion show.

Models walk the runway during the Tribal Beat section of The Met Fashion show.

Models walk the runway during the Tribal Beat section of The Met Fashion show.

Models walk the runway during the Tribal Beat section of The Met Fashion show.

Models walk the runway during the Country Beat section of The Met Fashion show.

Models walk the runway during the Country Beat section of The Met Fashion show.

Models walk the runway during the Country Beat section of The Met Fashion show.

Models walk the runway during the Country Beat section of The Met Fashion show.

Models walk the runway during the Country Beat section of The Met Fashion show.

Models walk the runway during the Country Beat section of The Met Fashion show.

Models walk the runway during the Country Beat section of The Met Fashion show.

Models walk the runway during the Country Beat section of The Met Fashion show.

Models walk the runway during the Country Beat section of The Met Fashion show.

Models walk the runway during the Country Beat section of The Met Fashion show.

Country singer Nick Hickman performed during the Country Beat section of The Met fashion show.

Country singer Nick Hickman performed during the Country Beat section of The Met fashion show.

Models walk the runway during the Life Beat section of The Met Fashion show.

Models walk the runway during the Life Beat section of The Met Fashion show.

Yogis from The Yoga Shack performed while models walked the runway during the Life Beat section of The Met Fashion show.

Yogis from The Yoga Shack performed while models walked the runway during the Life Beat section of The Met Fashion show.

Yogis from The Yoga Shack performed while models walked the runway during the Life Beat section of The Met Fashion show.

Yogis from The Yoga Shack performed while models walked the runway during the Life Beat section of The Met Fashion show.

Models walk the runway during the Life Beat section of The Met Fashion show.

Models walk the runway during the Life Beat section of The Met Fashion show.

Models walk the runway during the Life Beat section of The Met Fashion show.

Models walk the runway during the Life Beat section of The Met Fashion show.

Models walk the runway during the Life Beat section of The Met Fashion show.

Models walk the runway during the Life Beat section of The Met Fashion show.

Models walk the runway during the Life Beat section of The Met Fashion show.

Models walk the runway during the Life Beat section of The Met Fashion show.

Models walk the runway during the Life Beat section of The Met Fashion show.

Models walk the runway during the Life Beat section of The Met Fashion show.

Models walk the runway during the Life Beat section of The Met Fashion show.

Models walk the runway during the Life Beat section of The Met Fashion show.

Models walk the runway during the Night Beat section of The Met Fashion show.

Models walk the runway during the Night Beat section of The Met Fashion show.

Models walk the runway during the Night Beat section of The Met Fashion show.

Models walk the runway during the Night Beat section of The Met Fashion show.

Even the models had their best shoes on.

Even the models had their best shoes on.

Models walk the runway during the Night Beat section of The Met Fashion show.

Models walk the runway during the Night Beat section of The Met Fashion show.

Models walk the runway during the Night Beat section of The Met Fashion show.

Models walk the runway during the Night Beat section of The Met Fashion show.

Models walk the runway during the Night Beat section of The Met Fashion show.

Models walk the runway during the Night Beat section of The Met Fashion show.

Models walk the runway during the Night Beat section of The Met Fashion show.

Models walk the runway during the Night Beat section of The Met Fashion show.

The Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe performed after the models walked.

The Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe performed after the models walked.

The Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe performed after the models walked.

The Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe performed after the models walked.

Brenda and Geoffrey Michel walk the runway after the show.

Brenda and Geoffrey Michel walk the runway after the show.

Guests take selfies at the fashion show.

Guests take selfies at the fashion show.

Wine Co-Chairwomen Dawn Doughty and Lisa Napolitano are introduced.

Wine Co-Chairwomen Dawn Doughty and Lisa Napolitano are introduced.

Christie Brinkley sat down with guests to enjoy dinner.

Christie Brinkley sat down with guests to enjoy dinner.

Firefly Gala Chairwoman Ariane Dart introduces Ke$ha as this year's performer.

Firefly Gala Chairwoman Ariane Dart introduces Ke$ha as this year's performer.

Tomeika Hunter Koski won the Extraordinary Embellishment shoe award.

Tomeika Hunter Koski won the Extraordinary Embellishment shoe award.

Harmoni Krusings won the We Just Love It! shoe award.

Harmoni Krusings won the We Just Love It! shoe award.

Harmoni Krusings won the We Just Love It! shoe award.

Harmoni Krusings won the We Just Love It! shoe award.

Elisabeth Waters won the Booty Licious shoe award.

Elisabeth Waters won the Booty Licious shoe award.

These pumps won the Pump Me Up shoe award.

These pumps won the Pump Me Up shoe award.

Inna Snyder won the Perfecto Stiletto and overall best shoe awards.

Inna Snyder won the Perfecto Stiletto and overall best shoe awards.

Marko Radisic received the Flat Out Fabulous shoe award.

Marko Radisic received the Flat Out Fabulous shoe award.

Christie Brinkley gives the King of Sole award to Thomas Netzel.

Christie Brinkley gives the King of Sole award to Thomas Netzel.

The solemen performed a dance routine to end the program.

The solemen performed a dance routine to end the program.

The solemen performed a dance routine to end the program.

The solemen performed a dance routine to end the program.

The solemen performed a dance routine to end the program.

The solemen performed a dance routine to end the program.

The solemen performed a dance routine to end the program.

The solemen performed a dance routine to end the program.

The solemen performed a dance routine to end the program.

The solemen performed a dance routine to end the program.

David Koffman, Bart Lowther, Donna Koffman, Jesse Perez and Staci Baer

David Koffman, Bart Lowther, Donna Koffman, Jesse Perez and Staci Baer

The annual Forty Carrots Signature Luncheon was held Nov. 9 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

It was the “Best Day Ever” Nov. 9 for Wine, Women & Shoes.

Ladies and gentlemen put on their best pair of heels, boots and sneakers for the annual Forty Carrots Family Center's Signature Luncheon, which attracts people from not only Sarasota, but those as far as Canada, and overseas. 

The luncheon began with the step and repeat shoe judging, shopping pop-up shops, a photo booth with Hello Gorgeous, silent auction bidding and the ever-flowing wine. 

Honorary Co-Chairwoman, Christie Brinkley, made an appearance on stage at the beginning of the program. She was followed by the action-packed fashion show put on by the The Met Fashion House. 

Inna Synder was awarded with the best shoe with her glittery stiletto, and the Soleman ended the day with their best dance moves. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

