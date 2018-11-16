Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe goes groovy

The Sarasota Memorial Auditorium took it back to the 70s Nov. 16 for the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe.

The Let's Get It On Gala took on a groovy theme, welcoming guests with bell bottom jeans, hippie-chic prints, disco balls, peace signs and many, many sequins.

The cocktail hour got the party started with drinks, appetizers and good company. Once the program started, Marian Moss, Tomeika Hunter-Koski and Debra Flynt-Garrett spoke before guests enjoyed their dinner from Michael's On East.

After the meal, Dr. Bernard and Lois Watson accepted their Heart & Soul Philanthropy Award, and guests learned about WBTT's mission from Founder and Artistic Director Nate Jacobs, Executive Director Julie Leach and Troupe member Tarra Conner Jones.

The live auction by Michael Klauber was upbeat and lively, getting the crowd pumped up for the performance by the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe.