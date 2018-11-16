 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwoman Tomeika Hunter-Koski and Debra Flynt-Garrett

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe goes groovy

Friday, Nov. 16, 2018

Co-Chairwoman Tomeika Hunter-Koski and Debra Flynt-Garrett

Honorees Lois and Dr. Bernard Watson

Executive Director Julie Leach with Founder and Artistic Director Nate Jacobs

Co-Chairwoman Tomeika Hunter-Koski

The gala was hosted at the Sarasota Memorial Auditorium.

The decor was just as groovy as the 70s decade.

The Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe is celebrating 19 years.

Frank Filipanits and Paula Murray

Bunnie and Mort Skirboll

Donna Koffman, Founder and Artistic Director Nate Jacobs and Co-Chairwoman Tomeika Hunter-Koski

Dave and Brenda Maraman

Bruce and Alexis Rosenberg

Nicole Davis and Vassell Oronde

Adele Sales and Heather Antritt

Hermione Gilpin and Shannon Rohrer-Phillips

Tamara Williams and Rinaldi White

Tap Snap had a retro array of photo booth props.

This set of five wines sold in the live auction for $18,000.

Marian Moss and Andi Munzer

Jennifer Engleman, Susan Brennan, Kim Davis and Suzanne Wilis

Richard Perlman and James Dodge

Charlie Ann Syprett, Tamara Williams, Rinaldi White and Alexis Rosenberg

Randy Gilmore, Brenda Belsito and Charles and Ann Brown

Sarah Macrae, Asa Thomas, Dominic Harris, Stephanie Ramos, Cristina Campos and Morgan Cole

The program ended with a performance by the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe.

The program ended with a performance by the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe.

The program ended with a performance by the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe.

The program ended with a performance by the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe.

The Let's Get It On Gala was held Nov. 16 at the Sarasota Memorial Auditorium.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Sarasota Memorial Auditorium took it back to the 70s Nov. 16 for the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe. 

The Let's Get It On Gala took on a groovy theme, welcoming guests with bell bottom jeans, hippie-chic prints, disco balls, peace signs and many, many sequins. 

The cocktail hour got the party started with drinks, appetizers and good company. Once the program started, Marian Moss, Tomeika Hunter-Koski and Debra Flynt-Garrett spoke before guests enjoyed their dinner from Michael's On East. 

After the meal, Dr. Bernard and Lois Watson accepted their Heart & Soul Philanthropy Award, and guests learned about WBTT's mission from Founder and Artistic Director Nate Jacobs, Executive Director Julie Leach and Troupe member Tarra Conner Jones. 

The live auction by Michael Klauber was upbeat and lively, getting the crowd pumped up for the performance by the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

