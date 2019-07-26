Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe sends off 'Soul Man' tour with soiree

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's Soul Men will perform at the National Black Theatre Festival from July 29 to Aug. 3.
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe marked the start of its "Soul Man" tour with a soiree July 26 at Michael's On East.
The theater troupe has once again been invited to perform at the National Black Theatre Festival, which runs from July 29 to Aug. 3 in Winston-Salem, NC. Performers will take the stage in the city's 1,900-seat Reynolds Auditorium.
"Should we sell out all five performances, that would be more people than would attend a typical six-week run in our theater, which is quite intimate," said Sharon Kunkel, principal for Wordslinger Marketing & PR.
Friday's soiree had the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's supporters mingling and enjoying a boil buffet before settling down for a 45-minute excerpt of the "Soul Man" production.