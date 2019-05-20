 Skip to main content
Leon S. Pitts II (left) dances with Sheldon Rhoden.

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe brings 'Soul' to Art in the Ballpark

Leon S. Pitts II (left) dances with Sheldon Rhoden.

Earley Dean, master of ceremonies, waits to lead out the Soul Crooners in the dugout.

Earley Dean, master of ceremonies, waits to lead out the Soul Crooners in the dugout.

James "Jay" Dodge sneaks a selfie with the crowd before the start of the show.

James "Jay" Dodge sneaks a selfie with the crowd before the start of the show.

Earley Dean revs up to crows before the Crooners perform.

Earley Dean revs up to crows before the Crooners perform.

Michael Mendez (right) has been performing at WBTT since 2010.

Michael Mendez (right) has been performing at WBTT since 2010.

Leon S. Pitts II runs off stage and through the crowd to serenade audience members.

Leon S. Pitts II runs off stage and through the crowd to serenade audience members.

Rhoden's favorite song of the night was "Let's Get It On" by Marvin Gaye.

Rhoden's favorite song of the night was "Let's Get It On" by Marvin Gaye.

Left to right: Leon S. Pitts II, Nate Jacobs, Michael Mendez, Sheldon Rhoden and Derric Gobourne.

Left to right: Leon S. Pitts II, Nate Jacobs, Michael Mendez, Sheldon Rhoden and Derric Gobourne.

After five years of talking with the organizers of Arts in the Ballpark, WBTT was able to perform at Ed Smith Stadium.

After five years of talking with the organizers of Arts in the Ballpark, WBTT was able to perform at Ed Smith Stadium.

Willie "TFox" Thompson and the Oriole Bird

Willie "TFox" Thompson and the Oriole Bird

The Soul Crooners had fans jumping to their feet and dancing along.

The Soul Crooners had fans jumping to their feet and dancing along.

Edna Sherrell, Penni Bellamy and George Sherrell III attended the sponsor reception before the show.

Edna Sherrell, Penni Bellamy and George Sherrell III attended the sponsor reception before the show.

Sy Goldblatt, member of the WBTT board, Lorretta Katz, Susan Seigal, Josephine Heisenberg and Shelley Goldblatt

Sy Goldblatt, member of the WBTT board, Lorretta Katz, Susan Seigal, Josephine Heisenberg and Shelley Goldblatt

Julie Leach, executive director of WBTT

Julie Leach, executive director of WBTT

Marian Moss (center) is the chairwoman of the WBTT board

Marian Moss (center) is the chairwoman of the WBTT board

Michael Gardiner, WBTT trustee, and Jim Shirley of the Sarasota Arts and Cultural Alliance

Michael Gardiner, WBTT trustee, and Jim Shirley of the Sarasota Arts and Cultural Alliance

Charles and Lisa Tribbett with George Miles

Charles and Lisa Tribbett with George Miles

Travis Howard and 6-month-old Piper.

Travis Howard and 6-month-old Piper.

WBTT board member Lois Watson, Bernard Watson, Karen Morgan and Randall Morgan

WBTT board member Lois Watson, Bernard Watson, Karen Morgan and Randall Morgan

WBTT's Soul Crooners performed to a sold-out crowd at Sarasota's Ed Smith Stadium May 18.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Community Reporter

Ed Smith Stadium was bursting with energy Saturday night, but rather than cheering for the Baltimore Orioles, the sold-out crowd was moving and grooving along to the music of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s '70s Soul Party.

The performance was a part of the Orioles’ Art in the Ballpark series, which offers accessible, family-friendly arts events. Performing were WBTT’s Soul Crooners, a five-man ensemble and a five-piece band dedicated to celebrating male rhythm and blues songs of the 1970s.

The event was a long time coming said Nate Jacobs, WBTT founder, artistic director and first tenor of the Soul Crooners. After five years of talking with the organizers of Arts in the Ballpark, Julie Leach, the theater’s executive director, said that the performance was perfect timing for the theater as WBTT’s is undergoing renovations.

Whether the group was dancing through the crowd or grooving across the stage under the blue and pink lights, the ensemble had the crowd up on their feet as they sang along to hits from artists such as Al Green, Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye.

Earley Dean, the master of ceremonies, riled up the crowd as he announced songs like Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours” and Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September” before turning the mic back over to the Crooners to serenade the audience.

While the night was filled with high energy, Jacobs took the fast-paced performance down a step to set the mood for his ballad, “A Song For You,” by Donny Hathaway. Addressing the audience, he said he and WBTT are entering a new and exciting place as they  break ground on their new 200-seat theater.

He also thanked the 3,000 member audience for spending their evening with the Soul Crooners.

“Look at this, (it’s WBTT’s) first time out to do this event and you came out to show us all this love,” Jacobs said. “So I'm going to do my best to give you a little love back.”

 

 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

