Doris Johnson, Travis Ray and Charlotte Scarbrough

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe celebrates construction on new theater

Tuesday, May 14, 2019 |

Jim Shirley and Mayor Liz Alpert

Bob and Laurin Ripley take a picture in the photo booth.

Chris Gavina, Paul Archacki, Peggy Kronus, Michael Gardiner and Brett Raymaker

Guests had several props to pose with in the photo booth.

Doris Johnson toasts to the late Gerri Aaron.

Board Chairwoman Marian Moss welcomes guests.

WBTT artists Michael Mendez and Ariel Blue perform.

Founding WBTT artist Teresa Stanley joins in the performance.

Founder and Artistic Director Nate Jacobs reaches out for his mentor’s hand during his performance.

Guests give the WBTT performers a standing ovation.

Nate Jacobs, Julie Leach, Marian Moss and Doris Johnson put on their hard hats to tell everyone to head to the construction sight.

A construction worker works before the ceremony.

Donors and other VIPs pose for a classic groundbreaking photo.

WBTT board members take a turn at holding the shovels for a ceremonial photo.

WBTT staff have fun while posing for a ceremonial photo.

WBTT honored Willis Construction’s recent start on the new Gerri Aaron and the Aaron Family Foundation Theatre May 14.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

Although Willis Construction already started work on Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s new theater building earlier this month, WBTT had plenty to celebrate at its ceremonial groundbreaking May 14.

WBTT leaders, Heart & Soul donors, local dignitaries, community partners, Willis Construction employees and others involved with the construction project first gathered at the historic Binz Building — now the theater company’s Education and Outreach Building — for opening remarks by Founder and Artistic Director Nate Jacobs, Executive Director Julie Leach and Board Chairwoman Marian Moss.

“God works through people, and I’m looking at the people he works through today,” Jacobs told the room of supporters.

Leach toasted to the late WBTT donor Gerri Aaron and told guests the story of approaching her with Jacobs to ask for the first $1,000,000 donation to get the capitol campaign started.

“We all know I’m going to give you this gift,” Leach recalls Aaron saying. “So how much do you want?”

Leach says the conversation ended with a celebratory 10 a.m. champagne toast.

After remarks, guests enjoyed a performance by Jacobs and WBTT artists Michael Mendez and Ariel Blue that ended in a standing ovation.

After, guests headed next door to the completely gutted theater for the ceremonial tossing of dirt (complete with hard hats and ribbon-topped shovels for all the most notable guests).

In January 2020, the theater will reopen as the Gerri Aaron and the Aaron Family Foundation Theatre Building and feature a larger stage, 200 theater seats and brand-new lighting and sound systems — all made possible through the $8 million Heart & Soul capital campaign for which more than $7.2 million has been raised so far.

“WBTT is always an exciting experience and connection that people crave,” Leach says. “It’s more than a theater, and it feels that way. It’s intimate and it’ll still feel that way with 200 seats.”

The Author: Niki Kottmann

I'm the Managing Editor of Arts & Entertainment here, which means I write, edit and share stories about our multifaceted A&E scene in Sarasota. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Journalism and a French minor. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 356

See All Articles by Niki

