Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe hosts a family picnic

It was a family (picnic-themed) affair at Michael's On East benefiting the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe.

The theater company held its April Fools' Fête fundraiser on a name-appropriate date: April 1. Students in the Stage of Discovery youth program performed for the crowd as well as WBTT professional performers and musicians.

Founder and Artistic Director Nate Jacobs dressed up as Aunt Rudele, the main attraction. Aunt Rudele hosted the talent portion of the night.

The April Fools' Fête benefitted WBTT's education programs.