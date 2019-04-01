 Skip to main content
Executive Director Julie Leach and Board Chairwoman Marian Moss

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe hosts a family picnic

Monday, Apr. 1, 2019 |

Executive Director Julie Leach and Board Chairwoman Marian Moss

Co-Chairwomen Carolyn Anderson and Andi Munzer

Co-Chairwomen Carolyn Anderson and Andi Munzer

Shelly and Sy Goldblatt, Charlie Ann Syprett and Rita and Ron Greenbaum

Shelly and Sy Goldblatt, Charlie Ann Syprett and Rita and Ron Greenbaum

Mike Rosario, Felice Volosin with Sy and Shelly Goldblatt

Mike Rosario, Felice Volosin with Sy and Shelly Goldblatt

Dennis Rees and Cornelle Maxfield

Dennis Rees and Cornelle Maxfield

Patricia Vandenberg and Edna Sherrell

Patricia Vandenberg and Edna Sherrell

The gingham tablecloths added to the feel of a family picnic.

The gingham tablecloths added to the feel of a family picnic.

Appetizers were served family style.

Appetizers were served family style.

Rita Greenbaum, Margaret Wise and Debbie Partridge

Rita Greenbaum, Margaret Wise and Debbie Partridge

Charmaine Downie and Marjorie Long

Charmaine Downie and Marjorie Long

Donald and Doris Johnson

Donald and Doris Johnson

Jane Hermansen and Frank Chaich

Jane Hermansen and Frank Chaich

Nancy and Tom Flanagan

Nancy and Tom Flanagan

Debbie Partridge, Ellen Wells and Donna Dooley

Debbie Partridge, Ellen Wells and Donna Dooley

Louise Kingman and Jesse Heuberger

Louise Kingman and Jesse Heuberger

Phyllis and Hank Battie

Phyllis and Hank Battie

There were bouqets of flowers available for purchase.

There were bouqets of flowers available for purchase.

Judith Economos, Nancy Blackburn and Don O'Shea

Judith Economos, Nancy Blackburn and Don O'Shea

Alie and Gloria Bahaj with Rosemary and Lou Oberndorf

Alie and Gloria Bahaj with Rosemary and Lou Oberndorf

Bob and Andi Munzer with Lorraine and Larry Ziff

Bob and Andi Munzer with Lorraine and Larry Ziff

Gary Giscombe, Bert Skinner and John Maupin

Gary Giscombe, Bert Skinner and John Maupin

April Fools' Fête on April 1 celebrated the theater company's education programs.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

It was a family (picnic-themed) affair at Michael's On East benefiting the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe. 

The theater company held its April Fools' Fête fundraiser on a name-appropriate date: April 1. Students in the Stage of Discovery youth program performed for the crowd as well as WBTT professional performers and musicians.

Founder and Artistic Director Nate Jacobs dressed up as Aunt Rudele, the main attraction. Aunt Rudele hosted the talent portion of the night. 

The April Fools' Fête benefitted WBTT's education programs. 

