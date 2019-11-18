The Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe put on quite a show for its 20th anniversary Nov. 18 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

The "Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now!" celebration recognized the many trials and triumphs the theatre troupe has experienced in its two decades of performing, with founder and Artistic Director Nate Jacobs thanking the many attendees who supported them along the way. Honorees Dr. Randall Morgan, Karen Morgan, Michael Gardiner and Karen Gardiner were each given the Heart & Soul Philanthropy Award, while co-chairwomen Carolyn Michel and Lois Watson were recognized for their work bringing the event to life.

Guests enjoyed a "Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now!" performance that included the compositions, Broadway tunes and soul music that has defined the theater troupe.