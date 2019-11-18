 Skip to main content
Co-chairwoman Lois Watson, founder and Artistic Director Nate Jacobs and co-chairwomen Carolyn Michel

Westcoast Black Theater Troupe marks 20 years with soulful celebration

Co-chairwoman Lois Watson, founder and Artistic Director Nate Jacobs and co-chairwomen Carolyn Michel

John Cranor, Jaih Jackson and Kitty Cranor

John Cranor, Jaih Jackson and Kitty Cranor

Charles Lattimore and Sean Presley

Charles Lattimore and Sean Presley

Attendees stopped by a robust dessert buffet after the show.

Attendees stopped by a robust dessert buffet after the show.

Honorees Karen and Dr. Randall Morgan

Honorees Karen and Dr. Randall Morgan

Honorees Karen and Michael Gardiner

Honorees Karen and Michael Gardiner

Chris Gelvin and Elizabeth Moore

Chris Gelvin and Elizabeth Moore

Jon Thaxton and Jim Shirley with Terri and Michael Klauber

Jon Thaxton and Jim Shirley with Terri and Michael Klauber

Jennifer and Rob Rominiecki

Jennifer and Rob Rominiecki

Neyce Vaughn and J.l. Cash

Neyce Vaughn and J.l. Cash

Earline Williams, Janice Baker, Jeffrey Karasawa and Edwin Velasco

Earline Williams, Janice Baker, Jeffrey Karasawa and Edwin Velasco

Ed Swan, Gordon Gregory and Michael White

Ed Swan, Gordon Gregory and Michael White

Kimberley Pelyk and Mira Akins with Hannah and Greg McDaniel

Kimberley Pelyk and Mira Akins with Hannah and Greg McDaniel

D. Franklin and Michael Mendez

D. Franklin and Michael Mendez

Lauretth Anderson, April Glasco and Leon Pitts

Lauretth Anderson, April Glasco and Leon Pitts

Ashley Perez and Lany Clas

Ashley Perez and Lany Clas

Judith Economos, Donal Shea, Andrew Economos and Nancy Blackburn

Judith Economos, Donal Shea, Andrew Economos and Nancy Blackburn

Randy Gilmore and Silve Waals

Randy Gilmore and Silve Waals

Caroline Amory and Marjorie Floyd

Caroline Amory and Marjorie Floyd

Claudia Cardillo, Mike Hurney, Mary Harrison and Jon Donnell

Claudia Cardillo, Mike Hurney, Mary Harrison and Jon Donnell

Jerry and Pam Brabant

Jerry and Pam Brabant

Morris Hylton and Dre Sorrell

Morris Hylton and Dre Sorrell

Steve Graham, Tarra Conner Jones and Phil Baker

Steve Graham, Tarra Conner Jones and Phil Baker

Barbara Edelin, Claudia and Ed Swan and Dennis Rees

Barbara Edelin, Claudia and Ed Swan and Dennis Rees

Danny Lee and Dee Herrold

Danny Lee and Dee Herrold

Doug Anderson, Donald Johnson, Brian Boyd and Brentney Stephens

Doug Anderson, Donald Johnson, Brian Boyd and Brentney Stephens

David and Robin Shapiro with Richard and Barbara Perlman

David and Robin Shapiro with Richard and Barbara Perlman

The 20th anniversary celebration was held Nov. 18 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

The Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe put on quite a show for its 20th anniversary Nov. 18 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. 

The "Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now!" celebration recognized the many trials and triumphs the theatre troupe has experienced in its two decades of performing, with founder and Artistic Director Nate Jacobs thanking the many attendees who supported them along the way. Honorees Dr. Randall Morgan, Karen Morgan, Michael Gardiner and Karen Gardiner were each given the Heart & Soul Philanthropy Award, while co-chairwomen Carolyn Michel and Lois Watson were recognized for their work bringing the event to life. 

Guests enjoyed a "Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now!" performance that included the compositions, Broadway tunes and soul music that has defined the theater troupe. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

