Juliana de Brés and Kevin Tucker-Savage went off the beaten path to look for garbage.

Volunteers clean up Siesta Beach on World Oceans Day

Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019 |

Tara Caguiat and Yasmin Parsloe, ocean advocates behind beach.com.

Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019 |

Stella Tessier helped her mom pick up garbage.

Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019 |

John and Dresden Bartolome were volunteering as a part of Cub Scout Pack 103.

Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019 |

The Garbage-Men played on instruments entirely made of trash throughout the event.

Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019 |

Josephine Tessier took a break to play in the sand.

Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019 |

Sheryl Vieira and Samantha Albano

Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019 |

Participants put all their collected trash in one pile throughout the day.

Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019 |

Chris and Heather Deluna

Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019 |

Ryan, Finnley, Eli and Chrisi Adamson

Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019 |

Dawn Honeycutt and Karen Grimes

Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019 |

Henry Rohrmann was looking for trash and adventure.

Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019 |

Nicole Hyatt and Adam Richards

Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019 |

Hundreds gathered to pick up trash and play games.
by: Brynn Mechem Staff Writer

Plastic bottles, paper cups and cigarette butts all met their match as hundreds of volunteers armed with burlap sacks scoured the sands of Siesta Key Beach Saturday. 

Yasmin Parsloe and Tara Caguiat, ocean advocates behind beach.com — a travel website that promotes vacations to beach destinations — helped organize a beach clean up in partnership with the city in honor of World Oceans Day. 

World Oceans Day began in 2008 as a way to raise awareness about the role the ocean plays in everyday life. 

After participating in sunrise yoga and hearing from city officials on the benefits of clean water, participants grabbed their bags and tried to fill them to the brim. 

Garbage was compiled in one area so participants could see how much was collected throughout the day. 

In addition to collecting trash, volunteers could play games, participate in a raffle and listen to music from The Garbage-Men, a band that plays on instruments made entirely of trash. 

