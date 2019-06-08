 Skip to main content
Star Perkins and Aaron Lamora were among a group of home-schooled students who created a display about plastics in the oceans.

Mote Aquarium visitors help celebrate World Oceans Day

Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019

Star Perkins and Aaron Lamora were among a group of home-schooled students who created a display about plastics in the oceans.

Landon Crockett, left, and Ethan Lamora, with the shark head, worked on a display about shark misconceptions.

Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019

Landon Crockett, left, and Ethan Lamora, with the shark head, worked on a display about shark misconceptions.

Aria Fischer, 3, and Devin Tholl took a coloring break.

Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019

Aria Fischer, 3, and Devin Tholl took a coloring break.

Ana Koro, 4, worked on coloring a crown.

Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019

Ana Koro, 4, worked on coloring a crown.

Ariella Shapiro, 3, checked out the living creatures in a display.

Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019

Ariella Shapiro, 3, checked out the living creatures in a display.

The Garbage Men performed.

Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019

The Garbage Men performed.

Kelsee Trassier took part in the face-painting booth.

Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019

Kelsee Trassier took part in the face-painting booth.

Peyton Jennings, left, and Carter Jacquinto listen to interns Halle Bell, left, and Emma Harllee at their booth about plastic bottles.

Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019

Peyton Jennings, left, and Carter Jacquinto listen to interns Halle Bell, left, and Emma Harllee at their booth about plastic bottles.

Kelly Bang, left, and 3-year-old Presley came from Fort Myers with their family.

Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019

Kelly Bang, left, and 3-year-old Presley came from Fort Myers with their family.

The common theme among the display booths from students and sponsors was education.

Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019

The common theme among the display booths from students and sponsors was education.

Gene Hodsdon, left, helps EveryOne Rocks tune up before their performance.

Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019

Gene Hodsdon, left, helps EveryOne Rocks tune up before their performance.

Young and old enjoy displays, education and fun.
by: Eric Garwood Managing Editor

Visitors streaming into Mote Aquarium on City Island on Saturday, June 8, got a little something extra in the form of a celebration for World Oceans Day.

In addition to Mote's regular attractions, visitors were treated to educational displays from students and Mote volunteers and interns, music treats. Also, Mote staff and volunteers were on hand to present plenty of hands-on sessions about the sea and the creatures that live in it.

The United Nations designated June 8 as World Oceans Day in 2008.

 

