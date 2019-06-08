Mote Aquarium visitors help celebrate World Oceans Day

Visitors streaming into Mote Aquarium on City Island on Saturday, June 8, got a little something extra in the form of a celebration for World Oceans Day.

In addition to Mote's regular attractions, visitors were treated to educational displays from students and Mote volunteers and interns, music treats. Also, Mote staff and volunteers were on hand to present plenty of hands-on sessions about the sea and the creatures that live in it.

The United Nations designated June 8 as World Oceans Day in 2008.