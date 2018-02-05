 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Melissa Morsli, Diana Roberts and Visible Men Academy student Breyon Peterson

Visible Men awards dinner makes an impact

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

Melissa Morsli, Diana Roberts and Visible Men Academy student Breyon Peterson

Buy this Photo
Summer Belt, Heiro Veiga, Shannon Rohrer-Phillips

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

Summer Belt, Heiro Veiga, Shannon Rohrer-Phillips

Buy this Photo
Louis and Kayon Parker

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

Louis and Kayon Parker

Buy this Photo
The centerpieces coordinated by Diana Roberts were birch trees with birds. The boys of Visible Men Academy each wrote their names on the birds.

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

The centerpieces coordinated by Diana Roberts were birch trees with birds. The boys of Visible Men Academy each wrote their names on the birds.

Buy this Photo
Charlayne Hunter-Gault, Shannon Rorher-Phillips, Tomeika Hunter Koski with Diane and Bob Roskamp

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

Charlayne Hunter-Gault, Shannon Rorher-Phillips, Tomeika Hunter Koski with Diane and Bob Roskamp

Buy this Photo
Tomeika Hunter Koski, Audrey and Bill Coleman

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

Tomeika Hunter Koski, Audrey and Bill Coleman

Buy this Photo
Visible Men IMPACT Award Winners: Maureik Robison, Dominic Harris, Nate Jacobs, Neil Phillips, Floyd Rome, Dr. Washington Hill, Korey Waters with Jeremiah Sanders and Breyon Peterson

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

Visible Men IMPACT Award Winners: Maureik Robison, Dominic Harris, Nate Jacobs, Neil Phillips, Floyd Rome, Dr. Washington Hill, Korey Waters with Jeremiah Sanders and Breyon Peterson

Buy this Photo
Khalil and Adrienne Lee

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

Khalil and Adrienne Lee

Buy this Photo
Tomeika Hunter-Koski, Kathy Taylor, Caroline Ellerson

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

Tomeika Hunter-Koski, Kathy Taylor, Caroline Ellerson

Buy this Photo
Share
The group held its IMPACT Awards Dinner on Feb. 3 at the Fete Ballroom.
by: Observer Staff

The sold-out Visible Men IMPACT Awards Dinner, held Feb. 3 at Fete Ballroom, honored men, women and organizations that mentor, educate and inspire young black males in the community.

More than 250 guests enjoyed live music by the Harrison Jazz Ensemble and danced the night away after paying tribute to the work of the awardees. The honorees received custom-made works of art by local artists Heiro “Richie” Veiga and Clifton McDonald. Although headliner guest Kevin Eubanks came down with the flu and was unable to perform his jazz set, he sent a video congratulating the honorees and the Visible Men Academy’s recent student academic gains. 

Proceeds from the event support the academy, a tuition-free public charter school for low income boys in Bradenton. The dinner was supported by presenting sponsor Grain Management, LLC.

-Melissa Morsli

Photos by Vutti Photography

Related Stories

Advertisement