Visible Men awards dinner makes an impact

The sold-out Visible Men IMPACT Awards Dinner, held Feb. 3 at Fete Ballroom, honored men, women and organizations that mentor, educate and inspire young black males in the community.

More than 250 guests enjoyed live music by the Harrison Jazz Ensemble and danced the night away after paying tribute to the work of the awardees. The honorees received custom-made works of art by local artists Heiro “Richie” Veiga and Clifton McDonald. Although headliner guest Kevin Eubanks came down with the flu and was unable to perform his jazz set, he sent a video congratulating the honorees and the Visible Men Academy’s recent student academic gains.

Proceeds from the event support the academy, a tuition-free public charter school for low income boys in Bradenton. The dinner was supported by presenting sponsor Grain Management, LLC.

-Melissa Morsli

Photos by Vutti Photography