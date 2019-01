The Visible Men Academy honored those who mentor, educate and inspire under-served boys in Sarasota and Manatee County Jan. 26 at the Art Ovation Hotel.

The Impact Awards were awarded to:



The Zenith, Community IMPACT Partner, Henry Blyden, Jose Lozada and Robert Powell for Community Heroes, Michael Mendez for The Arts, Keenan Wooten for Education and Dr. George Van Buren in Health and Fitness.