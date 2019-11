The VIP Vinters Reception marked the start of the 2019 Wine, Women & Shoes festivities Nov. 14.

More than 200 of the annual event's sponsors, supporters and solemen gathered at Michael's On East for a relaxed wine tasting, a moment of quiet before the Signature Luncheon. Guests had some light bites, sipped various wines and participated in a wine auction led by Michael's On East owner Michael Klauber.