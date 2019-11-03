USF throws breezy bash with Brunch on the Bay

The weather was perfect for an outdoor brunch during The University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee's Bank of America Brunch on the Bay Nov. 3.

The 26th annual brunch saw more than 600 USF patrons and supporters gathering at the campus courtyard to sample drinks and dishes from more than 25 vendors that included Mattison's, Pier 22 and Mission BBQ. Proceeds from the day – which surpassed $450,000 — go towards the school's scholarship programs for students. After enjoying a show from USF's cheerleaders and band, guests heard from the school's student recipients and from the event's co-chairs Pete Peterson and Lauren Henry.