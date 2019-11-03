 Skip to main content
Mike and Tammy McCoy with Dr. Cheyenne Currall and USF President Steven Currall

USF throws breezy bash with Brunch on the Bay

Mike and Tammy McCoy with Dr. Cheyenne Currall and USF President Steven Currall

Co-chairs Pete Peterson and Lauren Henry

Co-chairs Pete Peterson and Lauren Henry

Megan and Lisa Krouse

Megan and Lisa Krouse

Phillip King

Phillip King

Manatee Technical College had lavender-infused cream cheese with lemon drizzle.

Manatee Technical College had lavender-infused cream cheese with lemon drizzle.

Devon Sandoval with Todd and Jessica Hughes

Devon Sandoval with Todd and Jessica Hughes

Pam and Eddie Beauchamp with Jim Holbrook

Pam and Eddie Beauchamp with Jim Holbrook

Rocky the Bull and Pavitra Ciavardone

Rocky the Bull and Pavitra Ciavardone

Sara Hand, Stan Schultes, Laura Dougnac-Smogard

Sara Hand, Stan Schultes, Laura Dougnac-Smogard

Kayla and Madelyn Kehoe with her orange juice.

Kayla and Madelyn Kehoe with her orange juice.

Lauren and Kent Hayes

Lauren and Kent Hayes

Each seat had a special present.

Each seat had a special present.

Jorge Reynardus and Patty Buttenheim

Jorge Reynardus and Patty Buttenheim

Guests ate beneath the shade.

Guests ate beneath the shade.

Christopher Brantley and Damon Lee

Christopher Brantley and Damon Lee

Mike and Kelly Buehler

Mike and Kelly Buehler

John and Lorna Clarke with Leslie and Alan Jones

John and Lorna Clarke with Leslie and Alan Jones

Rick and Joann Schoenbaum Miller

Rick and Joann Schoenbaum Miller

Ashley Kozel and Marko Radisic

Ashley Kozel and Marko Radisic

Jay Riley, Gigi Shawn, Julie Gillespie and Casey Welch

Jay Riley, Gigi Shawn, Julie Gillespie and Casey Welch

USF Cheerleaders put on a show.

USF Cheerleaders put on a show.

Bill, Candice and Maryl Henry

Bill, Candice and Maryl Henry

Charles and Linda Baumann

Charles and Linda Baumann

Erik Arroyo and Victoria Garvin

Erik Arroyo and Victoria Garvin

Ingrid Docken and Winola Davidson

Ingrid Docken and Winola Davidson

Teresa Perry, Paul Palumbo and Carla McRae

Teresa Perry, Paul Palumbo and Carla McRae

Elizabeth Moore and Chris Gelvin

Elizabeth Moore and Chris Gelvin

The USF band played for the crowd.

The USF band played for the crowd.

Kay Mathers, Rep. Margaret Good and McLain Miller

Kay Mathers, Rep. Margaret Good and McLain Miller

Denise and Brett Kemker

Denise and Brett Kemker

Amber Rice, Tracey Cardenas and Karissa Seeberger

Amber Rice, Tracey Cardenas and Karissa Seeberger

Merly Soliano and Tim Mitten

Merly Soliano and Tim Mitten

The Bank of America Brunch on the Bay was hosted Nov. 3 at the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

The weather was perfect for an outdoor brunch during The University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee's Bank of America Brunch on the Bay Nov. 3. 

The 26th annual brunch saw more than 600 USF patrons and supporters gathering at the campus courtyard to sample drinks and dishes from more than 25 vendors that included Mattison's, Pier 22 and Mission BBQ. Proceeds from the day – which surpassed $450,000 — go towards the school's scholarship programs for students. After enjoying a show from USF's cheerleaders and band, guests heard from the school's student recipients and from the event's co-chairs Pete Peterson and Lauren Henry. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

