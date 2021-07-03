Trump supporters gather for rally at Sarasota Fairgrounds

Sarasota locals and visitors gathered early on Saturdayto support former President Donald Trump at an outdoor "Save America" rally at the Sarasota Fairgrounds on July 3.

Attendees entered the area at 2 p.m. where they picked up drinks, snacks and Trump merchandise. They then listened to live music waiting for the former president to speak at 8 p.m.

Gov. Ron DeSantis was an invited guest but chose instead to focus on the building collapse disaster in Surfside.

The Saturday event was the first in a series of Fourth of July weekend events in the Sarasota area.