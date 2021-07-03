 Skip to main content
Mirco Susan and Josh Simon from Sarasota

Trump supporters gather for rally at Sarasota Fairgrounds

Saturday, Jul. 3, 2021 |

Marc DiMaggio from Punta Gorda

Saturday, Jul. 3, 2021 |

Attendees fill the fairgrounds area.

Saturday, Jul. 3, 2021 |

Debbie Gomez from Miami, Nancy Rodenbaugh from Sarasota and Lily Pineda from Miami

Saturday, Jul. 3, 2021 |

Dion Cini from Tampa

Saturday, Jul. 3, 2021 |

Attendees pick up merchandise at vendors tents.

Saturday, Jul. 3, 2021 |

Daniel Rudolph from Sarasota as Trump with Toni Governale from Tampa

Saturday, Jul. 3, 2021 |

Trisha and Dave Hope from Texas

Saturday, Jul. 3, 2021 |

Attendees fill the fairgrounds area.

Saturday, Jul. 3, 2021 |

Caleb Sackett and Jim Eagle from Houston, Texas

Saturday, Jul. 3, 2021 |

Deyra Barrientos, Briana Osuna and Jordan Svajda from Houston, Texas

Saturday, Jul. 3, 2021 |

Jason Rosenson, Kelly Perry, Susan Kosilla and Angela Dreiling from Sarasota

Saturday, Jul. 3, 2021 |

The arriving audience listens to live music.

Saturday, Jul. 3, 2021 |

Duane Schwingel as Uncle Jam, who runs the website theunclejam.com

Saturday, Jul. 3, 2021 |

Attendees fill the fairgrounds area.

Saturday, Jul. 3, 2021 |

Melissa Jensen and Maria Krakakios from Sarasota

Saturday, Jul. 3, 2021 |

Amanda and Brandon Staffon from Tampa

Saturday, Jul. 3, 2021 |

Julianne Niebour, Nichole Myers, Olivia Doraisamy and Kaitlyn Sardina from Sarasota

Saturday, Jul. 3, 2021 |

Michelle Daly, Alexa King, Boaz Dikobe and Alaina Trocano from Ft. Lauderdale and Sarasota

Saturday, Jul. 3, 2021 |

Mary Jones and Sarah Bonfitto from Naples

Saturday, Jul. 3, 2021 |

The Save America rally was held on July 3.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

 

Sarasota locals and visitors gathered early on Saturdayto support former President Donald Trump at an outdoor "Save America" rally at the Sarasota Fairgrounds on July 3.

Attendees entered the area at 2 p.m. where they picked up drinks, snacks and Trump merchandise. They then listened to live music waiting for the former president to speak at 8 p.m. 

Gov. Ron DeSantis was an invited guest but chose instead to focus on the building collapse disaster in Surfside. 

The Saturday event was the first in a series of Fourth of July weekend events in the Sarasota area. 

 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

