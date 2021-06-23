Former President Donald Trump announced he will be holding a rally July 3 at the Sarasota Fairgrounds.

The Republican Party of Florida is sponsoring the Save America rally. The rally includes a fireworks show. Doors open at 2 p.m. and the event will include live music, concessions, merchandise giveways and special guest speakers. President Trump is expected to give remarks at 8 p.m. followed by the fireworks.

"We are thrilled to be hosting President Trump as he launches out on his next voyage to continue making American great,” said Sen. Joe Gruters, Chairman of the Republican Party of Sarasota County, in a release. "We played an important role in his election and we

want to show our support for his strong leadership as President.”

Register for tickets at https://events.donaldjtrump.com/events/rally-in-sarasota-fl.