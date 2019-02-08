Tidewell Hospice welcomes figure skater and cancer survivor Scott Hamilton

Tidewell Hospice celebrated its 10th annual Signature Luncheon Feb. 8 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

In its 10 years, the Signature Luncheon has featured many successful and inspirational keynote speakers. This year, Tidewell Hospice welcomed Scott Hamilton.

Hamilton's claim to fame has been his many figure skating accomplishments, including earning the title of 1984 Olympic Gold Medalist World Figure Skating Hall of Fame member. Since his figure skating career ended, Hamilton has become a motivational speaker, author, humanitarian and "eternal optimist." He has survived testicular cancer and three bouts of brain cancer.

Despite the hardships he has gone through, also including the loss of his mother 42 years ago yesterday, Hamilton continues to bring light into life and focus on the positives. His motto is, "The only disability in life is a bad attitude."

After lunch and his keynote speech, guests were able to purchase copies of his book and get them signed.