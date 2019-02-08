 Skip to main content
President and CEO Jonathan Fleece, Speaker Scott Hamilton and Chairwoman Cindy Stuhley and Tom Stuhley

Tidewell Hospice welcomes figure skater and cancer survivor Scott Hamilton

President and CEO Jonathan Fleece, Speaker Scott Hamilton and Chairwoman Cindy Stuhley and Tom Stuhley

Signature Luncheon committee with Scott Hamilton

Signature Luncheon committee with Scott Hamilton

Shelly Renner and Sara Hoffman

Shelly Renner and Sara Hoffman

Jane Robb, Mildred John and Staci Pickavance

Jane Robb, Mildred John and Staci Pickavance

Hermione Gilpin and Veronica Thames

Hermione Gilpin and Veronica Thames

The centerpieces were on sale after the luncheon for a $20 donation.

The centerpieces were on sale after the luncheon for a $20 donation.

Lynn Abbey Barb Zdziarski, Beverly Clark and Yvonne Sutton

Lynn Abbey Barb Zdziarski, Beverly Clark and Yvonne Sutton

Mick and Pamm Behr

Mick and Pamm Behr

Melissa Caldwell, Sheryl Vieira and Denise Pope

Melissa Caldwell, Sheryl Vieira and Denise Pope

The VIP sponsor reception served coffee, tea, champagne, mimosas and sparkling water.

The VIP sponsor reception served coffee, tea, champagne, mimosas and sparkling water.

Tom Stuhley gives flowers to his wife and Chairwoman Cindy Stuhley during the VIP sponsor reception.

Tom Stuhley gives flowers to his wife and Chairwoman Cindy Stuhley during the VIP sponsor reception.

Diana Buchanan and Stephanie Mercier

Diana Buchanan and Stephanie Mercier

This is the 10th anniversary of the Signature Luncheon.

This is the 10th anniversary of the Signature Luncheon.

Guests could purchase Scott's book and have it signed after the luncheon.

Guests could purchase Scott's book and have it signed after the luncheon.

Harpists welcomed guests into The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Harpists welcomed guests into The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Susie Ginalski and Amy Fetz

Susie Ginalski and Amy Fetz

Courtney Wise Snyder and Abby Gerrity

Courtney Wise Snyder and Abby Gerrity

Heidi Ward and Michelle Chilson

Heidi Ward and Michelle Chilson

Bethany Carr and Barbara Jones

Bethany Carr and Barbara Jones

Donna Koffman, Staci Baer and Daria Spina

Donna Koffman, Staci Baer and Daria Spina

The 10th annual Signature Luncheon was hosted Feb. 8 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Tidewell Hospice celebrated its 10th annual Signature Luncheon Feb. 8 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota. 

In its 10 years, the Signature Luncheon has featured many successful and inspirational keynote speakers. This year, Tidewell Hospice welcomed Scott Hamilton.

Hamilton's claim to fame has been his many figure skating accomplishments, including earning the title of 1984 Olympic Gold Medalist World Figure Skating Hall of Fame member. Since his figure skating career ended, Hamilton has become a motivational speaker, author, humanitarian and "eternal optimist." He has survived testicular cancer and three bouts of brain cancer. 

Despite the hardships he has gone through, also including the loss of his mother 42 years ago yesterday, Hamilton continues to bring light into life and focus on the positives. His motto is, "The only disability in life is a bad attitude." 

After lunch and his keynote speech, guests were able to purchase copies of his book and get them signed. 

 

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

