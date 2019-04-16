Thunder by the Bay thanks sponsors and volunteers

Thunder by the Bay invited its sponsors and volunteers to a Thank You Reception April 16 at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing.

Guests enjoyed appetizers, BBQ, wine and beer before the program started. Then, they were ushered into the ballroom to hear from Thunder by the Bay organizers. Co-Chairman Rick Rossiter has been involved with Suncoast Charities for Children since the first year of Thunder by the Bay 21 years ago, and he informed guests that the first year they only made a total of $100.

Executive Director Lucy Nicardi then revealed the amount raised this year, which was $180,000. The funds raised from the Thunder by the Bay weekend goes to Special Olympics Venice, Children First Venice, The Florida Center North Port, The Florida Center Sarasota and The Haven Sarasota.

Then, special guests Kathryn Shea and her son Seth Winners took the stage to tell everyone about The Haven and thank them for the impact the funds have on the special needs organization.

The evening ended by giving the sponsors and volunteers certificates to thank them for their contribution.