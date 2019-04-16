 Skip to main content
Co-Chairman Rick Rossiter, Stanley Eding, Executive Director Lucy Nicardi and Co-Chairman Greg Lineham

Thunder by the Bay thanks sponsors and volunteers

Seth Winners and Kathryn Shea

Kevin Stubbe and Brent Riesenberger

Peter Schneider and David Oriente

Bernie Gottschalk, Edwardo Gantus and Sarah Catell

Ramona Glanz, Wendy Rossiter, Cherrie Kessler, Andrew Vac and Co-Chairman Rick Rossiter

Sonny's BBQ served dinner to guests.

KJ Smolarek and Gina Spicer

Co-Chairman Rick Rossiter thanks guests for their contribution.

Executive Director Lucy Nicardi informs guests of the impact Thunder by the Bay has on the community.

Seth Winners and Kathryn Shea tell guests about The Haven Sarasota.

Seth Winners shows off his muscles from working out at The Haven.

The Thank You Reception was hosted April 16 at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Thunder by the Bay invited its sponsors and volunteers to a Thank You Reception April 16 at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing. 

Guests enjoyed appetizers, BBQ, wine and beer before the program started. Then, they were ushered into the ballroom to hear from Thunder by the Bay organizers. Co-Chairman Rick Rossiter has been involved with Suncoast Charities for Children since the first year of Thunder by the Bay 21 years ago, and he informed guests that the first year they only made a total of $100. 

Executive Director Lucy Nicardi then revealed the amount raised this year, which was $180,000. The funds raised from the Thunder by the Bay weekend goes to Special Olympics Venice, Children First Venice, The Florida Center North Port, The Florida Center Sarasota and The Haven Sarasota. 

Then, special guests Kathryn Shea and her son Seth Winners took the stage to tell everyone about The Haven and thank them for the impact the funds have on the special needs organization. 

The evening ended by giving the sponsors and volunteers certificates to thank them for their contribution. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

