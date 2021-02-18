 Skip to main content
Drew Weaver (left) and David Lingmerth (center) walk alongside their caddies to find their balls on the No. 18 hole.

Three golfers tied for lead after day one of 2021 Suncoast Classic

Drew Weaver (left) and David Lingmerth (center) walk alongside their caddies to find their balls on the No. 18 hole.

Michael Colgate calls his shot on the No. 1 hole at Lakewood National. Colgate would bogey the hole.

Michael Colgate calls his shot on the No. 1 hole at Lakewood National. Colgate would bogey the hole.

Ryan Siegler watches his drive on the No. 18 hole. Siegler would bogey the hole.

Ryan Siegler watches his drive on the No. 18 hole. Siegler would bogey the hole.

David Lingmerth putts on the No. 17 hole at Lakewood National. Lingmerth would par the hole.

David Lingmerth putts on the No. 17 hole at Lakewood National. Lingmerth would par the hole.

The crowd on the No. 1 hole was sparse on day one of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National.

The crowd on the No. 1 hole was sparse on day one of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National.

George Cunningham putts for par on the No. 18 hole at Lakewood National.

George Cunningham putts for par on the No. 18 hole at Lakewood National.

Jonathan Hardee watches his drive on the No. 18 hole sail. Hardee would bogey the hole.

Jonathan Hardee watches his drive on the No. 18 hole sail. Hardee would bogey the hole.

Golfers use the driving range at Lakewood National to get ready for their round.

Golfers use the driving range at Lakewood National to get ready for their round.

Ryan Siegler stands in a unique position while inspecting his putt on the No. 17 hole at Lakewood National. He would par the hole.

Ryan Siegler stands in a unique position while inspecting his putt on the No. 17 hole at Lakewood National. He would par the hole.

George Cunningham chats with his caddie after a par on the No. 18 hole. Cunningham finished eight under par and is tied for the tournament lead.

George Cunningham chats with his caddie after a par on the No. 18 hole. Cunningham finished eight under par and is tied for the tournament lead.

Last year's winner is still within striking distance.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Three golfers are tied for the lead after day one of the Korn Ferry Tour's 2021 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club. Play was suspended because of darkness with 10 golfers' rounds unfinished — including one of the tournament's co-leaders. 

Brett Coletta, George Cunningham and Albin Choi are tied at eight under par to lead the field after 18 holes. Coletta recorded eight birdies, and an eagle on the No. 4 hole, to just two bogeys, while Cunningham birdied seven straight holes (No. 9-15) plus No. 6, with no bogeys. Choi also recorded eight birdies and no bogeys, but play was suspended before he could complete his final hole. 

Behind the trio in fourth is Dan McCarthy, who finished at seven under par. A group of 12 players tied for fifth at six under par. 

Last year's champion, Andrew Novak, is attempting to become the first player in Korn Ferry Tour's 32-year history to successfully defend a title. Novak finished at four under par, tied for 30th. 

For the full leaderboard, visit the Korn Ferry Tour's website

Round two is scheduled to begin at 6:55 a.m. tomorrow. 

