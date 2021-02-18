Three golfers tied for lead after day one of 2021 Suncoast Classic

Three golfers are tied for the lead after day one of the Korn Ferry Tour's 2021 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club. Play was suspended because of darkness with 10 golfers' rounds unfinished — including one of the tournament's co-leaders.

Brett Coletta, George Cunningham and Albin Choi are tied at eight under par to lead the field after 18 holes. Coletta recorded eight birdies, and an eagle on the No. 4 hole, to just two bogeys, while Cunningham birdied seven straight holes (No. 9-15) plus No. 6, with no bogeys. Choi also recorded eight birdies and no bogeys, but play was suspended before he could complete his final hole.

Behind the trio in fourth is Dan McCarthy, who finished at seven under par. A group of 12 players tied for fifth at six under par.

Last year's champion, Andrew Novak, is attempting to become the first player in Korn Ferry Tour's 32-year history to successfully defend a title. Novak finished at four under par, tied for 30th.

For the full leaderboard, visit the Korn Ferry Tour's website.

Round two is scheduled to begin at 6:55 a.m. tomorrow.