Co-Chairwomen Sandy Humenik, Melissa Dunlap and Sylvia Zimmerman

The Florida Center for Early Childhood hosts An Enchanted Evening

Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018

President and CEO Kathryn Shea and Jeffrey Woodin

The decor shimmered silver and blue.

This is the 31st annual Winter Gala.

Marina Bunch, Natalie Dennison, Tamra Cajo and Francesca Ricciardo

Jennifer Garafola and Olga Strelkov

Annie and Patrick Baunann

Laura Rodriguez and Thomas Meyers

Becky Thornhill and Jody Maxwell

Jim and Kim Bazell with Kevin Taylor and Amiee Fleming

Andy Borja and Ron Gillis

Patrick and Veronica Thames

Leigh Brunt was dressed in a matching purse and shoes.

The raffle prize was a starfish necklace by Belinda Croffin

Cathy Adragna and Sharon Bolan

Allison Cornell and Ashley Gruters

Shelby Pascale and Chuck Schwaner

Diane Lynch, Marie Mapp, Laura Rodriguez, Thomas Meyers, Douglas Mapp and Vickie Oldham

John and Sara Savary

The silent auction included many items, such as this signed bottle of wine.

Bill and Kat Louwers

Stephanie Church and John Knowles

The starter was a apple and pear salad.

The annual Winter Gala was held Dec. 7 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Florida Center for Early Childhood hosted its annual Winter Gala Dec. 7, sans chill in the air. An Enchanted Evening was held at Michael's On East, with cocktail hour starting in the atrium. 

After the cocktail hour, guests sat down for dinner, the program and a live auction featuring many items. 

The evening ended with music and dancing to Jonathan Cortez. 

The Florida Center for Early Childhood helps children and families who may be at risk for academic, social and economic failure. The center works with them to achieve milestones and goals for the children, while giving parents the knowledge and support they need to help their children. 

 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

