The Florida Center for Early Childhood hosts An Enchanted Evening

The Florida Center for Early Childhood hosted its annual Winter Gala Dec. 7, sans chill in the air. An Enchanted Evening was held at Michael's On East, with cocktail hour starting in the atrium.

After the cocktail hour, guests sat down for dinner, the program and a live auction featuring many items.

The evening ended with music and dancing to Jonathan Cortez.

The Florida Center for Early Childhood helps children and families who may be at risk for academic, social and economic failure. The center works with them to achieve milestones and goals for the children, while giving parents the knowledge and support they need to help their children.