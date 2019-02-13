Terry Bradshaw's Concession home goes on the market in the Sarasota/Lakewood Ranch area

Four-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Terry Bradshaw has placed his 4,560-square-foot Concession home in the Lakewood Ranch/Sarasota area on the market for $1.6 million.

The home, at 8346 Farington Court in the Concession, is listed with Michael Saunders Realtor Linda Driggs.

The four-bedroom home was built by Anchor Builders and includes the furnishings. Amenities include an Onyx circular bar with Sub-Zero Wine fridge, two beverage cooler drawers, and complementing crystal ware. A list of additional furnishings can be found at michaelsaunders.com.

An open house will be held at the property Sunday (Feb. 17) from 1-4 p.m. Interested buyers should contact Driggs at 374-2920 or [email protected].