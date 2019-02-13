 Skip to main content
Terry Bradshaw has placed his 4,560-square-foot Concession home on the market for $1.6 million.

Terry Bradshaw's Concession home goes on the market in the Sarasota/Lakewood Ranch area

The home is being sold with furnishings.

The home is listed with Michael Saunders Realtor Linda Driggs.

An open house will be held at the property Sunday (Feb. 17) from 1-4 p.m.

Interested buyers should contact Driggs at 374-2920 or [email protected]

The home is at 8346 Farington Court in the Concession

The four-bedroom home was built by Anchor Builders.

The home was built in 2006.

The home sits on a half-acre lot.

Homes in the 34202 Zip Code have risen 5.6 % over the past 12 months.

by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Four-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Terry Bradshaw has placed his 4,560-square-foot Concession home in the Lakewood Ranch/Sarasota area on the market for $1.6 million.

The home, at 8346 Farington Court in the Concession, is listed with Michael Saunders Realtor Linda Driggs.

The four-bedroom home was built by Anchor Builders and includes the furnishings. Amenities include an Onyx circular bar with Sub-Zero Wine fridge, two beverage cooler drawers, and complementing crystal ware. A list of additional furnishings can be found at michaelsaunders.com.

An open house will be held at the property Sunday (Feb. 17) from 1-4 p.m. Interested buyers should contact Driggs at 374-2920 or [email protected].

 

 

