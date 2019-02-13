Longboat Key's Ohana estate will soon be back on the market.

Barbara and Ryan Ackerman have teamed with Reid Murphy to present the beachfront property at 6633 Gulf of Mexico Drive on the northern end of the island. The listing price will be $15.49 million, lower than its previous asking price of $22 million, then $19.9 million in early 2018. Some landscaping work is underway at the property before it officially is listed for sale, within the next 30 days, said Barbara Ackerman of Coldwell Banker’s Longboat office.

Ohana Price tag: $15.49 million Year built: 2013 Bedrooms: Six Bathrooms: Seven and a half Special features: 3 pavilions, tennis courts, gulf front pool

Murphy of Developers Realty said he and the Ackermans have worked well together on previous deals and it made sense to work together this time as the listing agents, so much so that they share the same listing sign.

Murphy’s contact information is on the southern side of the sign and is visible to motorists driving north. The Ackerman’s contact information is on the northern side and can be seen by drivers heading south.

“We all deal on a high level,” Barbara Ackerman said. “We’re combining our circles of expertise.”

Ohana’s pavilions are set around a free-form, swimming pool with a swim-up sun shelf. There is an adjacent palm-thatched beach pavilion, as well as a tennis and motor court.

The 9,622 square feet of living space includes six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two-half baths.

It was designed by Sarasota architect Guy Peterson. The builder was Michael K. Walker & Associates

Property taxes for Ohana total $237,544.44, which includes $599.89 and $81.16, fees that go to toward the town’s island-wide utilities project that involves placing overhead wires underground, according to Manatee County.

Ohana – Hawaiian for family - is owned by Robert Scott Hutcheson, a Calgary real estate entrepreneur, according to Manatee County property records. Hutcheson is spearheading Calgary’s potential bid to host the 2026 Olympic Winter and Paralympic Games.

Even at $15.49 million, Ohana is not the most expensive Longboat Key home for sale. That distinction belongs to Serenissima, a Venetian-style home located across the street from Longboat Key Club's Islandside golf course. The asking price for the 19,300-square-foot mansion is $22.5 million, down $4 million from its original asking price.