Joe Floersheimer and Hilda Siderman

Temple Beth Sholom honors past presidents

Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018

Joe Floersheimer and Hilda Siderman

Honorees Emma Joels, and Rabbi Michael Werbow, Co-Chairwomen Susi Benson Steenbarger, Sandi Kligman and Honoree Rob Katz

Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 |

Honorees Emma Joels, and Rabbi Michael Werbow, Co-Chairwomen Susi Benson Steenbarger, Sandi Kligman and Honoree Rob Katz

Phyllis Lipshutz and Kathy Gurvey

Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 |

Phyllis Lipshutz and Kathy Gurvey

Stacy and Ben Hanan

Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 |

Stacy and Ben Hanan

Elliott and Dana Corn

Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 |

Elliott and Dana Corn

Kaylee Sacco, Ace Nester and Co-Chairwoman Sandi Kligman

Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 |

Kaylee Sacco, Ace Nester and Co-Chairwoman Sandi Kligman

Ros Mazur and Jack Sukin

Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 |

Ros Mazur and Jack Sukin

The tables were decorated in blue and silver.

Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 |

The tables were decorated in blue and silver.

Menorahs and gelts centered the tables.

Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 |

Menorahs and gelts centered the tables.

The three honorees for the evening are Emma Joels, Rob Katz and Rabbi Michael Werbow.

Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 |

The three honorees for the evening are Emma Joels, Rob Katz and Rabbi Michael Werbow.

Rabbi Michael Werbow presents the Havdallah and Lighting of the Hanukkah candles.

Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 |

Rabbi Michael Werbow presents the Havdallah and Lighting of the Hanukkah candles.

The Sarasota Jewish Chorale surprised guests with a flash mob.

Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 |

The Sarasota Jewish Chorale surprised guests with a flash mob.

Guests play dreidel during social hour.

Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 |

Guests play dreidel during social hour.

Larry and Donna Lerner

Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 |

Larry and Donna Lerner

Guests sing during the social hour.

Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 |

Guests sing during the social hour.

Moira Murphy, Yvonne Weinsberg and Susan McCann

Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 |

Moira Murphy, Yvonne Weinsberg and Susan McCann

Phyllis and Rich Yonker

Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 |

Phyllis and Rich Yonker

Bobbi and Will Lorry with Lee Vickman and Helen Feiner

Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 |

Bobbi and Will Lorry with Lee Vickman and Helen Feiner

Adrea Sukin, Ros Mazur and Co-Chairwoman Sandi Kligman

Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 |

Adrea Sukin, Ros Mazur and Co-Chairwoman Sandi Kligman

Georgia Gruber and Lisa Morano

Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 |

Georgia Gruber and Lisa Morano

Co-Chairwomen Sandi Kligman, Edie Chaifetz and Susi Benson Steenbarger

Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 |

Co-Chairwomen Sandi Kligman, Edie Chaifetz and Susi Benson Steenbarger

Celebrate! was hosted Dec. 9 at Temple Beth Sholom.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Temple Beth Sholom hosted Celebrate! Dec. 8 at the Temple. Celebrate! was hosted to honor past presidents Emma Joels, Rob Katz and Rabbi Michael Werbow. 

The evening began with the Havdallah and Lighting of the Chanukah lights by Rabbi Werbow. Following the lighting, the Sarasota Jewish Chorale performed a surprise flash mob performance. 

Guests then made their way towards the dinner area for a short cocktail hour with appetizers and a salad course. After dinner, the presidents were honored with a tribute. 

Dancing and dessert followed with the Big Z Band. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

