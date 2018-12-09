Temple Beth Sholom honors past presidents

Temple Beth Sholom hosted Celebrate! Dec. 8 at the Temple. Celebrate! was hosted to honor past presidents Emma Joels, Rob Katz and Rabbi Michael Werbow.

The evening began with the Havdallah and Lighting of the Chanukah lights by Rabbi Werbow. Following the lighting, the Sarasota Jewish Chorale performed a surprise flash mob performance.

Guests then made their way towards the dinner area for a short cocktail hour with appetizers and a salad course. After dinner, the presidents were honored with a tribute.

Dancing and dessert followed with the Big Z Band.