Nancy Freund, David Freund, Rabbi Michael Eisenstat, Nancy Eisenstat and Lee Ann Salle. (Photos by Lesley Dwyer)

Temple Beth Israel celebrates Rosh Hashanah at Michael's On East

Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 |

Susan Goldfarb runs TBI's Education Center.

Barbara Pressman and Bib Grossman welcome the Jewish new year at Michael's On East.

Allan Goldfarb is an active TBI board member.

Burt Raimi and local philanthropist Harold Ronson.

Sarah Willwerth, Neil Blume, Judy Blume and Lois Lowsky.

TBI co-president David Gorin with Ken Newmark.

TBI co-president Marion Levine with Sam Samelson.

Stuart Mushlin and Francine Achbar.

Elise Galinsky wears a fascinator to ring in the new year.

Suzanne Lutkoff, Andrew Lutkoff and Starmita Woods.

Sonia and Maury Azerad with Executive Director Isaac Azerad.

Violet Pastor, Keely Pastor, Hannah Levite, Sylvia Pastor, Ruby Pastor and Marlene Stone.

Rosh Hashanah kicks off a 10-day period of introspection and atonement.
by: Lesley Dwyer Staff Writer

As Hurricane Ian was about to make its mark on Florida and this year, Sept. 26 continued on as a day of celebration for Temple Beth Israel. About 100 members met for lunch at Michael’s On East following a Rosh Hashanah service at the synagogue.

“Rosh Hashanah translates to 'rosh,' meaning head, 'shanah' meaning year.” Executive Director Isaac Azerad explained. “It starts a period of 10 days in which Jews all over the world enter into celebrating the new year and having a period of introspection into our behavior, actions and deeds for the past year.” 

Despite worries over the impending hurricane and evacuation, the air was light inside the dining room. Members were in the moment, enjoying the company of their friends and family. 

After Sylvia Pastor thanked Rosalyn Fleischer for planning the event, Fleischer joked, “I just had to call Michael’s.”  

A plate of apples and honey was placed on each table to follow a Jewish new year tradition.

“The idea is that we bless the apple as the fruit of the earth by dipping it in honey, so our year will be sweet,” Azerad said. 

The 10-day period provides time for reflection in an effort to better one’s self and culminates with Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement.  

“It is said that during Yom Kippur, God opens a book,” Azerad said. “And in the book, you are inscribed for the year, so you want to be inscribed favorably for the year.”

The Author: Lesley Dwyer

Lesley Dwyer is the community reporter for Longboat Key and a graduate of the University of South Florida. After earning a bachelor’s degree in professional and technical writing, she freelanced for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. Lesley has lived in the Sarasota area for over 25 years.

