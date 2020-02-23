Temple Beth Israel bets the house with 41st annual gala

Temple Beth Israel followed up last year's 40th anniversary celebration with a Las Vegas bash Feb. 23 at Michael's On East.

The 41st annual event brought Las Vegas decor, blackjack tables, and roulette prize wheels to the Michael's On East ballroom for guests to enjoy as they mingled over drinks and celebrated another year with Temple Beth Israel. The "Viva Las Vegas" evening honored Sylvia and Irwin Pastor for their unyielding support over the years.