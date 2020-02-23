 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...

Temple Beth Israel bets the house with 41st annual gala

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 |

Buy this Photo

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 |

Buy this Photo

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 |

Buy this Photo

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 |

Buy this Photo

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 |

Buy this Photo

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 |

Buy this Photo

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 |

Buy this Photo

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 |

Buy this Photo
The table had Vegas-themed decor.

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 |

The table had Vegas-themed decor.

Buy this Photo

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 |

Buy this Photo
The table had Vegas-themed decor.

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 |

The table had Vegas-themed decor.

Buy this Photo

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 |

Buy this Photo

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 |

Buy this Photo

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 |

Buy this Photo

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 |

Buy this Photo

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 |

Buy this Photo

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 |

Buy this Photo

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 |

Buy this Photo

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 |

Buy this Photo
Judy Gelman, Carol Camiener and Lee Vickman

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 |

Judy Gelman, Carol Camiener and Lee Vickman

Buy this Photo
Bonnie and Skip Wilder with Jackie and Stu Tauber

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 |

Bonnie and Skip Wilder with Jackie and Stu Tauber

Buy this Photo
Doris Kaplan and Elaine Kaufman

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 |

Doris Kaplan and Elaine Kaufman

Buy this Photo
Violet, Keely and Ruby Pastor

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 |

Violet, Keely and Ruby Pastor

Buy this Photo
Share
The Las Vegas event was held Feb. 23 at Michael's On East.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Temple Beth Israel followed up last year's 40th anniversary celebration with a Las Vegas bash Feb. 23 at Michael's On East. 

The 41st annual event brought Las Vegas decor, blackjack tables, and roulette prize wheels to the Michael's On East ballroom for guests to enjoy as they mingled over drinks and celebrated another year with Temple Beth Israel. The "Viva Las Vegas" evening honored Sylvia and Irwin Pastor for their unyielding support over the years.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

Related Stories

Advertisement