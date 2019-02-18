 Skip to main content
Maury and Executive Director Isaac Azerad

Black Tie: Temple Beth Israel celebrates 40th anniversary

Murray and Alice Bluegrass

The decor was elegant.

A bouquet of flowers centered the tables.

The gala celebrated the temple's 40th anniversary.

Molly Schechter and Emily Walsh

Molly Schechter, Emily Walsh and Executive Director Isaac Azerad

Co-Chairwomen Nancy Cohen and Sheila Zinder

Doris Kaplan, Shirley Fein and Ruth Orne

Marcia Bardos, Corinne Sniderman, Debbie Cohen, Sharon Schreiber and Bonney Libman

Yvonne Svastal, Ruth Engman, Mac Spitzer and Joann Goldwater

R. Bonnie Haber and Sven Mohr

Cliff Roles and Molly Schechter

Bernard and Marion Levine with Robin Green and Jay Greenblat

Executive Director Isaac Azerad, Toni Giliberti, Silviana and Ken Nandin, Kerry Gorman and Janine Fusco

Alex Gault and Jordan Benson

Robin and Craig Miller

Marlena Frank and Deborah Maiese

Betty and Marvin Morse

Bob and Karen Gary

Linda Albert, Natalie Kaufmann and Sara Rhodes

Esther and Ronald Emmerman

The 40th Anniversary Gala was hosted Feb. 17 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Temple Beth Israel celebrated its 40th anniversary Feb. 17 at Michael's On East. 

The 40th Anniversary Gala started with a cocktail hour in the atrium with tropical drinks. During dinner, a video played to celebrate the past 40 years. 

Molly Schechter introduced keynote speakers Matt and Emily Walsh. The Walshs' are also celebrating 40 years of the Longboat Key Observer. 

The evening ended with coffee, dessert and a toast to the past 40 years with Temple Beth Israel. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

