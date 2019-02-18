Black Tie: Temple Beth Israel celebrates 40th anniversary

Temple Beth Israel celebrated its 40th anniversary Feb. 17 at Michael's On East.

The 40th Anniversary Gala started with a cocktail hour in the atrium with tropical drinks. During dinner, a video played to celebrate the past 40 years.

Molly Schechter introduced keynote speakers Matt and Emily Walsh. The Walshs' are also celebrating 40 years of the Longboat Key Observer.

The evening ended with coffee, dessert and a toast to the past 40 years with Temple Beth Israel.