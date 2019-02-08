 Skip to main content
Jill Raleigh, Kat Hughes, Emily Walsh, Executive Director Lucy Nicandri and Victoria Johnson

Suncoast Charities for Children kicks it country style

Jill Raleigh, Kat Hughes, Emily Walsh, Executive Director Lucy Nicandri and Victoria Johnson

Joe Furtaw, Joe and Amy Harris, Theresa Cummings, Beaner Zoniga and Pat and Jill Bruenning

Joe Furtaw, Joe and Amy Harris, Theresa Cummings, Beaner Zoniga and Pat and Jill Bruenning

Donnie McDonough with Lorrane and Larry Ziff

Donnie McDonough with Lorrane and Larry Ziff

David Shinn, Kimmy McNary, Robyn Knoll and Andy Maleszka

David Shinn, Kimmy McNary, Robyn Knoll and Andy Maleszka

Jim and Bernie Gottschalk

Jim and Bernie Gottschalk

Brian Goetz and Lauren Fitzgerald

Brian Goetz and Lauren Fitzgerald

Hans Plangger, Nico and Victoria Loomis

Hans Plangger, Nico and Victoria Loomis

Mindy Aderman and Elisa Rillen

Mindy Aderman and Elisa Rillen

Guests could purchase Thunder by the Bay memorabilia.

Guests could purchase Thunder by the Bay memorabilia.

The silent auction included many gift baskets.

The silent auction included many gift baskets.

The live auction included guitars.

The live auction included guitars.

Stan and Lisa Eding

Stan and Lisa Eding

Couples slow danced to Soul Circus Cowboys.

Couples slow danced to Soul Circus Cowboys.

Maureen Dahl and Rick Gress

Maureen Dahl and Rick Gress

Hagen Brody and Philip Tavill

Hagen Brody and Philip Tavill

Cheryl Lowe and Randy Wilson

Cheryl Lowe and Randy Wilson

Billy McKnight from Soul Circus Cowboys sings on stage.

Billy McKnight from Soul Circus Cowboys sings on stage.

The Soul Circus Cowboys performed throughout the night.

The Soul Circus Cowboys performed throughout the night.

Tracy Lineham and Erin Guzzo

Tracy Lineham and Erin Guzzo

Rod Guzzo, Andy McDonald and Greg Lineham

Rod Guzzo, Andy McDonald and Greg Lineham

Tara and Gregg Marsh

Tara and Gregg Marsh

Motorcycles sat outside the saloon.

Motorcycles sat outside the saloon.

The kickoff party was previously held at Michael's On East.

The kickoff party was previously held at Michael's On East.

The Thunder by the Bay "Born to be Wild" Kickoff Party was held Feb. 8 at the White Buffalo Saloon.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Motorcycles lined the front of the White Buffalo Saloon Feb. 8 for one reason – the Thunder by the Bay Kickoff Party. 

Unlike years prior, the "Born to be Wild" kickoff party was moved to the White Buffalo Saloon, changing the vibe from motorcycle chic to a country throwdown. The White Buffalo Saloon closed its doors for the party so guests could enjoy the entire saloon. The evening included a buffet, drinks, silent auction baskets, a live auction and Harley Davidson motorcycles on display. Soul Circus Cowboys also played for guests to dance and kick up their boots. 

The annual Thunder by the Bay motorcycle festival, benefitting Suncoast Charities for Children, is a weekend of live music, bike shows and fireworks. This year's dates are Feb. 15 through 17. 

 

 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

