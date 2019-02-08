Suncoast Charities for Children kicks it country style

Motorcycles lined the front of the White Buffalo Saloon Feb. 8 for one reason – the Thunder by the Bay Kickoff Party.

Unlike years prior, the "Born to be Wild" kickoff party was moved to the White Buffalo Saloon, changing the vibe from motorcycle chic to a country throwdown. The White Buffalo Saloon closed its doors for the party so guests could enjoy the entire saloon. The evening included a buffet, drinks, silent auction baskets, a live auction and Harley Davidson motorcycles on display. Soul Circus Cowboys also played for guests to dance and kick up their boots.

The annual Thunder by the Bay motorcycle festival, benefitting Suncoast Charities for Children, is a weekend of live music, bike shows and fireworks. This year's dates are Feb. 15 through 17.