Strong women honored at Women in Power Luncheon

More than 300 women walked into the courtyard of Michael's On East, grabbing their name tags and hurrying into the ballroom to catch up with friends.

The 36th annual Women in Power Luncheon, hosted by the National Council of Jewish Women, brought a crowd of women and even a handful of men on Jan. 24 at Michael's On East. The honorees this year are Dr. Karen Hamad, Debbie Haspel, Nelle Miller and Charlotte Perret.

The NCJW chooses honorees who exemplify the qualities the organization stands for, such as social justice, quality of life improvements and individual rights and freedoms. These honorees are women in power who contribute to these ideals in the Sarasota-Manatee community.