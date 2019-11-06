 Skip to main content
Co-chairs Ashley Markley, Meghan Buchanan, Bart Lowther and Montana Taplinger

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital mixes cinema and cuisine

Kael and Ashley Hill

Each table had photos of St. Jude patients and popcorn boxes.

Zoe Wheeler and Veth Senenoi

Steve Ross and Lori Hellstrom

Rita Thibault and Gary Kirschner

Co-chairwoman Meghan Buchanan, emcee Lulu Soeder and co-chairwoman Ashley Markley

Clara Reynardus de Villanueva and Molly Klauber

Guests bid on prizes in a robust silent auction.

Karin and Bill David with Gail Coleman and Shari Norwick

Co-chairs Montana Taplinger, Meghan Buchanan, Ashley Markley and Bart Lowther talk about the good work St. Jude performs.

Patra Rueangaram and David Slomak

Mike and Sandy Edaragh, Lynn and Jackie Millikin and Judi and Andy Zirna

The night had comprehensive movie decor.

Kelly and Michael Calamaras

Sheri Nadelman sang with her band soulRcoaster.

Paula Touchstone, Parker turner and Kristina Heck

A sushi section was made in honor of "Finding Dory".

Art and Sheri Nadelman

Chef Chair Christian Hershman speaks to the unique challenges in making movie-themed meals.

Sarah and Tammy Karp

Michela Baratta and Lucien Ducrey, Suzanne and Brian Kloss and Kelly and Matt Erjavec

Cindy Jessup and Marina Parkin

Poems created by St. Jude patients were on display.

Yvette Corral and Brian Goetz

Kamila Nowak and Yara Shoemaker

Jaclyn Brunckhorst, Donna Koffman, Shari Phillips, Stacie Baer and Elisabeth Waters

Finley, Ashley and Brett Markley

Sean Brennen and Rafael Sanchez

Max Goodman and Sydney Gruters

The fifth annual Foodlosophy has a cinematic theme Nov. 6 at Michael's On East
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital paid tribute to the silver screen while raising money for children in need during its Foodlosophy event Nov. 6.

The fifth annual food showcase — which raises funds for St. Jude's medical care and research for children with pediatric cancer — saw guests bidding on silent auction items during the social hour. They then listened to words from Chef chair Christian Hershman and co-chairs Ashley Markley, Meghan Buchanan, Bart Lowther and Montana Taplinger before settling down for a special meal.  

This year's theme was "Lights, Camera, Take Action" and had six local chefs cooking up dishes reminiscent of St. Jude patients' favorite movies. Those movies included "Finding Dory", "The Princess and the Frog," "Beauty and the Beast", and "Elf". The chefs were Veth Senenoi, Christian Hershman, Judi Gallagher, Mark Marjorie, Chris Covelli and Christine Nordstrom. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

