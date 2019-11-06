St. Jude Children's Research Hospital mixes cinema and cuisine

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital paid tribute to the silver screen while raising money for children in need during its Foodlosophy event Nov. 6.

The fifth annual food showcase — which raises funds for St. Jude's medical care and research for children with pediatric cancer — saw guests bidding on silent auction items during the social hour. They then listened to words from Chef chair Christian Hershman and co-chairs Ashley Markley, Meghan Buchanan, Bart Lowther and Montana Taplinger before settling down for a special meal.

This year's theme was "Lights, Camera, Take Action" and had six local chefs cooking up dishes reminiscent of St. Jude patients' favorite movies. Those movies included "Finding Dory", "The Princess and the Frog," "Beauty and the Beast", and "Elf". The chefs were Veth Senenoi, Christian Hershman, Judi Gallagher, Mark Marjorie, Chris Covelli and Christine Nordstrom.