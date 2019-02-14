 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwomen Coral Pleas, Jill Raleigh and Emily Walsh

Black Tie: SPARCC spreads love and sparkle Feb. 14

Co-Chairwomen Coral Pleas, Jill Raleigh and Emily Walsh

Co-Chairwomen Coral Pleas, Jill Raleigh and Emily Walsh

Cherie Heasley, Mary Ellen Mancini and President and CEO Jessica Hays

Cherie Heasley, Mary Ellen Mancini and President and CEO Jessica Hays

Diane Muldoon and Darci Jacob

Diane Muldoon and Darci Jacob

SPARCCle on the Runway was hosted at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

SPARCCle on the Runway was hosted at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Guests could purchase the orchid centerpieces for $30 each.

Guests could purchase the orchid centerpieces for $30 each.

Fashion show host Joan Rivers (aka Matthew McGee) decided what is "haute" or not.

Fashion show host Joan Rivers (aka Matthew McGee) decided what is "haute" or not.

Cassandra Holmes, Barb Bourgoin and Marilyn Buzzard

Cassandra Holmes, Barb Bourgoin and Marilyn Buzzard

Marion Hughes, Martha Voyles and Andee Luther

Marion Hughes, Martha Voyles and Andee Luther

Erin Moran, Maura Condon and Gretchen Bauer

Erin Moran, Maura Condon and Gretchen Bauer

Michelle Fournet

Michelle Fournet

Michelle Crabtree and Linda Patzman stood still as guests walked in.

Michelle Crabtree and Linda Patzman stood still as guests walked in.

Sherron Nesbitt, Vickie Pinksy, Susan Salzman and Elizabeth Brubaker

Sherron Nesbitt, Vickie Pinksy, Susan Salzman and Elizabeth Brubaker

Nati Shabat and Roland Moser

Nati Shabat and Roland Moser

Alina Otal, Myrna Dubofsky, Pat Reinhart and Helen Panoyan

Alina Otal, Myrna Dubofsky, Pat Reinhart and Helen Panoyan

Beth Jacobson gets her hair done for the show.

Beth Jacobson gets her hair done for the show.

Mary Jo Pressman puts the final touches on Bambi Forristall's make up.

Mary Jo Pressman puts the final touches on Bambi Forristall's make up.

Shantel Norman looks in the mirror as she gets her hair done.

Shantel Norman looks in the mirror as she gets her hair done.

Michelle Senglaub and Chaz Glunk

Michelle Senglaub and Chaz Glunk

Lois Winkler, Deena Hackett and Colleen Davis

Lois Winkler, Deena Hackett and Colleen Davis

Guests browsed the clothing boutique pop-up shops during the shopping hour.

Guests browsed the clothing boutique pop-up shops during the shopping hour.

A hat table had many hats to choose from.

A hat table had many hats to choose from.

Lyndi Burnett and Lisa Wells

Lyndi Burnett and Lisa Wells

Elisabeth Waters, Susan Holik, Rita Thibault and Beth Wexler

Elisabeth Waters, Susan Holik, Rita Thibault and Beth Wexler

New and vintage jewelry was set up for purchasing.

New and vintage jewelry was set up for purchasing.

Cheyenne Clark hairsprays a model's finished hairstyle.

Cheyenne Clark hairsprays a model's finished hairstyle.

Terry Messrick-Cass, Joy Stone, Linda Kieves, Kathy Wright, Arloa Torok and Debbie Thompson

Terry Messrick-Cass, Joy Stone, Linda Kieves, Kathy Wright, Arloa Torok and Debbie Thompson

President and CEO Jessica Hays tells guests about the services SPARCC offers.

President and CEO Jessica Hays tells guests about the services SPARCC offers.

The dessert was appropriately themed for the holiday.

The dessert was appropriately themed for the holiday.

Joan Rivers, akak Matthew McGee, made guests laugh throughout the show.

Joan Rivers, akak Matthew McGee, made guests laugh throughout the show.

The first portion of the show included outerwear and umbrellas.

The first portion of the show included outerwear and umbrellas.

The first portion of the show included outerwear and umbrellas.

The first portion of the show included outerwear and umbrellas.

The first portion of the show included outerwear and umbrellas.

The first portion of the show included outerwear and umbrellas.

The first portion of the show included outerwear and umbrellas.

The first portion of the show included outerwear and umbrellas.

The second part of the show had all models wearing hats.

The second part of the show had all models wearing hats.

The second part of the show had all models wearing hats.

The second part of the show had all models wearing hats.

The second part of the show had all models wearing hats.

The second part of the show had all models wearing hats.

The show ended with evening wear.

The show ended with evening wear.

The show ended with evening wear.

The show ended with evening wear.

The show ended with evening wear.

The show ended with evening wear.

The show ended with evening wear.

The show ended with evening wear.

Models and Co-Chairwomen all walked the runway together to end the luncheon.

Models and Co-Chairwomen all walked the runway together to end the luncheon.

SPARCCle on the Runway Fashion Police was hosted at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Ladies celebrated the ultimate Galentine's morning Feb. 14 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

The occasion: the annual Safe Place Rape and Crisis Center fashion show, SPARCCle on the Runway: Fashion Police. 

A sea of reds and pinks flooded the hallway of the hotel for the event, as guests shopped the pop-up shops and SPARCC's Treasure Chest boutique — all while sipping rosé, of course. In addition to finding the perfect excuse to spoil oneself on Valentine's Day, there were plenty of opportunities to chat with friends and hop into the photo booth. The boutique shopping and cocktail hour lasted most of the morning, until the ballroom doors opened for the show. 

If the SPARCC fashion show host Joan Rivers (aka Matthew McGee) has any say on what's "haute" for 2019, then it's the year of jackets, hats, animal print and in true SPARCCle on the Runway fashion, sparkles, sparkles and more sparkles. 

The show started with "It's Raining Men," as the models walked the runway in layers of outerwear while carrying umbrellas. Then the show moved on to chic business and cocktail attire, featuring several large hats. The show had a sparkly ending, showcasing the best way to dazzle at the next black tie gala. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

