Black Tie: SPARCC spreads love and sparkle Feb. 14

Ladies celebrated the ultimate Galentine's morning Feb. 14 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

The occasion: the annual Safe Place Rape and Crisis Center fashion show, SPARCCle on the Runway: Fashion Police.

A sea of reds and pinks flooded the hallway of the hotel for the event, as guests shopped the pop-up shops and SPARCC's Treasure Chest boutique — all while sipping rosé, of course. In addition to finding the perfect excuse to spoil oneself on Valentine's Day, there were plenty of opportunities to chat with friends and hop into the photo booth. The boutique shopping and cocktail hour lasted most of the morning, until the ballroom doors opened for the show.

If the SPARCC fashion show host Joan Rivers (aka Matthew McGee) has any say on what's "haute" for 2019, then it's the year of jackets, hats, animal print and in true SPARCCle on the Runway fashion, sparkles, sparkles and more sparkles.

The show started with "It's Raining Men," as the models walked the runway in layers of outerwear while carrying umbrellas. Then the show moved on to chic business and cocktail attire, featuring several large hats. The show had a sparkly ending, showcasing the best way to dazzle at the next black tie gala.