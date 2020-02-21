 Skip to main content
Co-chairwomen Jill Raleigh, Coral Pleas and Emily Walsh

SPARCC brings out the hits for 40th anniversary fashion show

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 |

Committee members Jill Raleigh, Darcy Jacob, Lola White, Coral Pleas, Jessica Papineau and Emily Walsh

President and CEO Jessica Hays and Director of Development Mary Ellen Mancini

Lacy Kreis, Lea Viglione and Aleena Gurskiy

Hundreds of guests filled the Ritz ballroom in anticipation of the show.

India Lesser, Kandy Kaak and Joann Burhart

The drinks were plentiful for guests to enjoy.

Ashley Casey ans Francis Costello

Nancy Gaeta and Laura Tenteromono

Kathy Milam and Linda Bush

Erin Reid, Marilyn Cates and Catherine Salerno

Katherine Pike

Susan Jasin

Courtney Ryan

Barbara Banks

Kathy Yu and Gretchen Bauer

Susan Lynch and Laura Merritt

Donna and Jamie Messenger

Sandy Hubbard, Pat Dodge, Karen Lezzi and Antonette Cunningham

Patti Curtin, Karen Nejdawi and Cecy Siegler

Karen Murphy and Mimi

Wendy Rossiter, Bambi Forristall and Sandy Keir

Jewelry was up for purchase at the pop-up boutique

Stefani Dunn and Laura Balzer

Allison Scibelli and Sarah Macrae

Jewelry was up for purchase at the pop-up boutique

Joanna Roberti, Melissa Howard, Judy Kozlowski and Rita Thibault

Jean Gay and Becky Mahoney

Susan Malloy Jones and Sally Schule

Susan Jason

Sandy Keir

President and CEO Jessica Hays thanked the crowd.

The show started with a '70s showcase.

The show started with a '70s showcase.

The show started with a '70s showcase.

The show started with a '70s showcase.

The show started with a '70s showcase.

The show started with a '70s showcase.

Models continued with an '80s theme.

Models continued with an '80s theme.

Models continued with an '80s theme.

Models continued with an '80s theme.

Models continued with an '80s theme.

Models continued with an '80s theme.

A '90s look followed the first two decades.

A '90s look followed the first two decades.

A '90s look followed the first two decades.

Co-Chairwoman Jill Raleigh, Coral Pleas and Emily Walsh read off raffle winners.

The show ended with a '00s segment.

The 40th anniversary show was hosted at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

The 2020 SPARRCle on the Runway event paid tribute to four decades of fashion Feb. 21 at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota. 

Guests rocking the expected red, pink, and purple attire enjoyed an extensive cocktail hour where they sipped wine, chatted, took photos and checked out clothing and other accessories from SPARCC's Treasure Chest pop-up boutique. As would be expected from an event that celebrated 40 years of Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center, the fashion show started with looks and styles from the '70s, before transitioning into the '80s, '90s and '00s. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

