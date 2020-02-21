SPARCC brings out the hits for 40th anniversary fashion show

The 2020 SPARRCle on the Runway event paid tribute to four decades of fashion Feb. 21 at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Guests rocking the expected red, pink, and purple attire enjoyed an extensive cocktail hour where they sipped wine, chatted, took photos and checked out clothing and other accessories from SPARCC's Treasure Chest pop-up boutique. As would be expected from an event that celebrated 40 years of Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center, the fashion show started with looks and styles from the '70s, before transitioning into the '80s, '90s and '00s.