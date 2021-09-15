Sister Cities Association luncheon features New College president

The Sister Cities Association of Sarasota gave a warm welcome to Dr. Patricia Okker at the group's luncheon on Sept. 15.

The luncheon at the Bird Key Yacht Club had organization members mingling and sitting for lunch before hearing words from Dr. Okker. The Sister Cities group works to foster international relationships and cultural exchanges with overseas groups.

President Miriam Kramer welcomed Dr. Okker to speak, who later took questions from the audience.