 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
President Miriam Kramer and Dr. Patricia Okker

Sister Cities Association luncheon features New College president

Wednesday, Sep. 15, 2021 |

President Miriam Kramer and Dr. Patricia Okker

Charlotte Hull and Isabelle Eidet

Wednesday, Sep. 15, 2021 |

Charlotte Hull and Isabelle Eidet

Attendees eat at the Bird Key Yacht Club.

Wednesday, Sep. 15, 2021 |

Attendees eat at the Bird Key Yacht Club.

Kennedy DeCamp and Yulia Kuzenko

Wednesday, Sep. 15, 2021 |

Kennedy DeCamp and Yulia Kuzenko

President Miriam Kramer

Wednesday, Sep. 15, 2021 |

President Miriam Kramer

Jonathan Coleman introduced himself.

Wednesday, Sep. 15, 2021 |

Jonathan Coleman introduced himself.

New member Yulia Kuzenko introduced herself.

Wednesday, Sep. 15, 2021 |

New member Yulia Kuzenko introduced herself.

New member Maria Robayo introduced herself to the group.

Wednesday, Sep. 15, 2021 |

New member Maria Robayo introduced herself to the group.

Hope Byrnes introduced herself.

Wednesday, Sep. 15, 2021 |

Hope Byrnes introduced herself.

Ruth McLaren introduced herself.

Wednesday, Sep. 15, 2021 |

Ruth McLaren introduced herself.

Dr. Patricia Okker spoke to her experience and plans for New College.

Wednesday, Sep. 15, 2021 |

Dr. Patricia Okker spoke to her experience and plans for New College.

Beth Ruyle Hullinger and Ray Young

Wednesday, Sep. 15, 2021 |

Beth Ruyle Hullinger and Ray Young

Share
Dr. Patricia Okker spoke to the group on Sept. 15.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Sister Cities Association of Sarasota gave a warm welcome to Dr. Patricia Okker at the group's luncheon on Sept. 15.

The luncheon at the Bird Key Yacht Club had organization members mingling and sitting for lunch before hearing words from Dr. Okker. The Sister Cities group works to foster international relationships and cultural exchanges with overseas groups.

President Miriam Kramer welcomed Dr. Okker to speak, who later took questions from the audience. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement