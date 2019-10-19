Share Care Global brings Indian culture to Michael's On East

Share Care Global put on an India-inspired bash Oct. 18 at Michael's On East with its annual "An Evening in India" fundraiser.

Guests dressed in saris were welcomed with special accessories before heading inside to eat food from Poonam Maini's restaurant Tandoor Fine Indian Cuisine. The silent auction had items ranging from massages to having a Bentley for the week. Michael Klauber led the live auction and offered a number of gifts including a yacht excursion, a personal Tandoor cooked meal from Poonam Maini and a 14-day trip to India. Proceeds from the night will be used to expand the organization's women's entrepreneurship programs and supplying two poverty-level schools with meals, supplies, a playground and kitchen.

Despite a few technical hiccups, Sheena Maini, Donna Koffman and Brian Mariash tore up the dance floor with a Bollywood dance at the end of the night.