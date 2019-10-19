 Skip to main content
Chairwomen Poonam and Sheena Maini, Jeannine Ryan and Kaitlyn Perez

Share Care Global brings Indian culture to Michael's On East

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 |

Chairwomen Poonam and Sheena Maini, Jeannine Ryan and Kaitlyn Perez

Kanada Narahari

Melissa Howard, Kym Copeland, Sue Tankersley, Iveta Mesarosova and Karen White

Each table had some colorful floral decor.

Shari Phillips and Sarah Karp

Rahul Sharm, Sonu Singh and Yuvraj Khosla

Terri and Michael Klauber

Bethany, Carla and Chris Burns

Founder Poonam Maini thanked her family and guests for their support.

Erin and Amir Chokr

George Cappello, John Sciara and emcee Joey Panek

Lou and Terri Demas with Margherita and Moe Charania

David McCoy and Shanti Jagannath

Chairwomen and Founder Poonam and Sheena Maini

Margaret Wise, Elisabeth Waters and BJ Creighton

EMcee Joey Pavek and chairwoman Kaitlyn Perez

Erik Arroyo, Eleni Marinucci and Patrick McArdle

April and Charlie Balliettewith John Price

Katy McBrayer-Lynch and Jim Lynch

Bill and Samantha Schnittker

Tina Rivkin, Sue Larrimore and Joe Rivkin

Dancers Donna Koffman, Brian Mariash and Sheena Maini

Andrew Gamble and Aaron Cox with Eric and Nick Schittker

Sheena Maini, Brian Mariash and Donna Koffman owned the dance floor.

Andrea and Aaron Rutsky with Ally Small

Praya Sharma and Sam Leggitt

Pha, Manjot and Aadya Gill

Donna Koffman and Sheena Maini owned the dance floor.

Dr. Anila Jain, Bill Mariotti and Dr. Mona Jain

Phillip King and Mark Shillace

Donna Koffman and Tom Waters

Scott Guinn and Laura Stuart Wood

Michael and Terri Klauber with Melissa Howard

2019's "An Evening in India" was held Oct. 18 at Michael's On East.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Share Care Global put on an India-inspired bash Oct. 18 at Michael's On East with its annual "An Evening in India" fundraiser. 

Guests dressed in saris were welcomed with special accessories before heading inside to eat food from Poonam Maini's restaurant Tandoor Fine Indian Cuisine. The silent auction had items ranging from massages to having a Bentley for the week. Michael Klauber led the live auction and offered a number of gifts including a yacht excursion, a personal Tandoor cooked meal from Poonam Maini and a 14-day trip to India. Proceeds from the night will be used to expand the organization's women's entrepreneurship programs and supplying two poverty-level schools with meals, supplies, a playground and kitchen.

Despite a few technical hiccups, Sheena Maini, Donna Koffman and Brian Mariash tore up the dance floor with a Bollywood dance at the end of the night. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

