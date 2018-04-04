Selby hosts this season's final Lunch in the Gardens event

The inside of Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens was covered with almost as many flowers as the garden outside on April 4.

The second and final Lunch in the Gardens luncheon of the 2017-2018 season was hosted by Marie Selby Botanical Gardens in the Michael's on the Bay ballroom.

The luncheon brought well-known florist and artist Bella Meyer to the podium. Meyer owns a floral studio in New York called fleursBELLA, and she says flowers have always been close to her heart.

Guests were able to purchase floral arrangements from Meyer at a suggested donation of $175.