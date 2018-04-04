 Skip to main content
Lecture Series Co-Chairwomen Jean Weidner Goldstein, Teri A. Hansen and Margaret Wise

Selby hosts this season's final Lunch in the Gardens event

Debbie Matese, Elisabeth Waters and Flori Roberts

Luncheon Co-Chairwoman Nikki Sedacca, Speaker Bella Meyer, Luncheon Co-Chairwoman Renee Hamad and Selby President & CEO Jennifer Rominiecki

This was the second and final event of the Lunch in the Gardens series.

Bella Meyer created floral arrangements for guests to purchase for a donation.

Bella Meyer is the granddaughter of Marc Chagall.

Bella Meyer arranges florals at the front of the room.

Designing Women Boutique brought a pop-up shop for guests to browse.

Lecture Series Co-Chairwoman Jean Weidner Goldstein, Ann Logan and Shavonne Simon

Marcy Klein and Yvonne LeGrande

Besty Elder and Linda Firkins

A pair of Gucci shoes were on sale at the DWB pop-up.

Michelle Senglaub and Roger Capote

Marcia Schaub and Donna Krenicki

Myra Rakoff and Marlene Liberman

Ileen Curd and Charlotte Bimba

Montana Taplinger, Heather Merriman Saba, Ashley Dooley and Ashley Gruters

Janet Bell and Natalie Shirer

Jeannie Russell and Mimi Hernandez

Pamela Swain and Marianne McComb

Donna Koffman, Rebekah Ronningen and Tammy Karp

Peter Swain, Marcia Jean Taub and Emily Chalker Lane

Mary Evelyn Guyton and Ashley Gruters

Lunch in the Gardens was hosted April 4 at Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The inside of Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens was covered with almost as many flowers as the garden outside on April 4.

The second and final Lunch in the Gardens luncheon of the 2017-2018 season was hosted by Marie Selby Botanical Gardens in the Michael's on the Bay ballroom. 

The luncheon brought well-known florist and artist Bella Meyer to the podium. Meyer owns a floral studio in New York called fleursBELLA, and she says flowers have always been close to her heart. 

Guests were able to purchase floral arrangements from Meyer at a suggested donation of $175.

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

