Selby Gardens mixes circus and orchids with luncheon

Selby Gardens had some circus surprises for supporters during its Lunch in the Gardens event on Oct. 13.

The fall event was held in connection with the launch of the new Orchid Show "Aerialists from the Tree Top to the Big Top!" and had supporters gathering at Michael's on the Bay for a day of food and mingling.

The Orchid Show this year is in collaboration with The Ringling and highlights orchids in the treetops and the aerial circus performers that perform high in the sky. To match that theme, the Circus Arts Conservatory brought circus students to put on daring feats for guests during the reception.

Attendees mingled before sitting and hearing from Selby and CAC figures.