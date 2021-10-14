 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
CEO Jennifer Rominiecki, co-chairwomen Pauline Wamsler and Ariane Dart and Marianne McComb

Selby Gardens mixes circus and orchids with luncheon

Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 |

CEO Jennifer Rominiecki, co-chairwomen Pauline Wamsler and Ariane Dart and Marianne McComb

Destiny Overholt

Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 |

Destiny Overholt

The event had a circus aesthetic.

Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 |

The event had a circus aesthetic.

Rob Robiniecki and Jennifer Rominiecki with Margaret Wise and event co-chair Pauline Wamsler

Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 |

Rob Robiniecki and Jennifer Rominiecki with Margaret Wise and event co-chair Pauline Wamsler

Lichi Fowler and Darleen LeBaron

Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 |

Lichi Fowler and Darleen LeBaron

Elizabeth Kalgan and Carol Lackey

Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 |

Elizabeth Kalgan and Carol Lackey

Kaylee Dutkiewciz

Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 |

Kaylee Dutkiewciz

Circus Arts Conservatory co-founders Pedro Reis and Dolly Jacobs

Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 |

Circus Arts Conservatory co-founders Pedro Reis and Dolly Jacobs

Laura and Cynthia Baran with Terri Milikin

Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 |

Laura and Cynthia Baran with Terri Milikin

Jenn Otterness, Brigette Raymaker and Erica Aultman

Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 |

Jenn Otterness, Brigette Raymaker and Erica Aultman

Veronica Brady, Gary Heard and Jean Weidner Goldstein

Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 |

Veronica Brady, Gary Heard and Jean Weidner Goldstein

Ingrid Eichman, Lisa Wells and Kathy Yu

Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 |

Ingrid Eichman, Lisa Wells and Kathy Yu

Markene Blalock, Alison Elizalde and Lynn Morris

Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 |

Markene Blalock, Alison Elizalde and Lynn Morris

Audrey Robbins, Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed, Nikki Sedacca

Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 |

Audrey Robbins, Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed, Nikki Sedacca

Kathy Gilkey and Sharyn Weiner

Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 |

Kathy Gilkey and Sharyn Weiner

Elizabeth Gris, Mary Evelyn Guyton

Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 |

Elizabeth Gris, Mary Evelyn Guyton

Kaylee Dutkiewicz

Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 |

Kaylee Dutkiewicz

Aaron Watkins

Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 |

Aaron Watkins

Louise Converse, Audrey Robbins, Marjorie Floyd, Carol Lackey, Elizabeth Kalban, Scotty Hamilton and Caroline Amory

Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 |

Louise Converse, Audrey Robbins, Marjorie Floyd, Carol Lackey, Elizabeth Kalban, Scotty Hamilton and Caroline Amory

Share
The Lunch in the Gardens was held Oct. 13.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Selby Gardens had some circus surprises for supporters during its Lunch in the Gardens event on Oct. 13. 

The fall event was held in connection with the launch of the new Orchid Show "Aerialists from the Tree Top to the Big Top!" and had supporters gathering at Michael's on the Bay for a day of food and mingling.

The Orchid Show this year is in collaboration with The Ringling and highlights orchids in the treetops and the aerial circus performers that perform high in the sky. To match that theme, the Circus Arts Conservatory brought circus students to put on daring feats for guests during the reception.

Attendees mingled before sitting and hearing from Selby and CAC figures.

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement