Selby Gardens hosts exhibit preview night for donors

Selby donors got an early look at the "Roy Lichtenstein: Monet's Garden Goes Pop!" exhibit on Feb. 10.

Masked supporters took a walk through the new pop art exhibition — which looks at Claude Monet's garden and nature paintings through the lens of Roy Lichtenstein's pop art style — at Selby's downtown campus. Guests eventually were able to pick up light bites and snacks and sit at spaced-apart tables to eat.