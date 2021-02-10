 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Rob Rominiecki and Selby President and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki

Selby Gardens hosts exhibit preview night for donors

Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 |

Rob Rominiecki and Selby President and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki

Buy this Photo
The event had wrapped Pop! cookies.

Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 |

The event had wrapped Pop! cookies.

Buy this Photo
Marianne and Douglas Weiss

Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 |

Marianne and Douglas Weiss

Buy this Photo
Lynda Kunkin and Sharon Schreiber

Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 |

Lynda Kunkin and Sharon Schreiber

Buy this Photo
Marianne and Bill McComb

Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 |

Marianne and Bill McComb

Buy this Photo
Audrey Robbins and Harry Leopold

Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 |

Audrey Robbins and Harry Leopold

Buy this Photo
Veronica Brady and Keith Monda

Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 |

Veronica Brady and Keith Monda

Buy this Photo
BJ Creighton, Fritz Maxwell, Jan Swan, COO Wendy Deming and Skip Swan

Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 |

BJ Creighton, Fritz Maxwell, Jan Swan, COO Wendy Deming and Skip Swan

Buy this Photo
Shelley Lee and Lynn Bates

Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 |

Shelley Lee and Lynn Bates

Buy this Photo
Margaret Wise with Jim and Susan Buck

Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 |

Margaret Wise with Jim and Susan Buck

Buy this Photo
Jason and Leah Morganroth

Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 |

Jason and Leah Morganroth

Buy this Photo
Gail and Joel Morganroth

Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 |

Gail and Joel Morganroth

Buy this Photo
David Welle and Rosemary Reinhardt with Kelvin and Margie Cooper

Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 |

David Welle and Rosemary Reinhardt with Kelvin and Margie Cooper

Buy this Photo
Board chair Pauline Wamsler and David Sales

Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 |

Board chair Pauline Wamsler and David Sales

Buy this Photo
Share
Donors checked out the "Roy Lichtenstein: Monet's Garden Goes Pop!" exhibition early on Feb. 10.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Selby donors got an early look at the "Roy Lichtenstein: Monet's Garden Goes Pop!" exhibit on Feb. 10.

Masked supporters took a walk through the new pop art exhibition — which looks at Claude Monet's garden and nature paintings through the lens of Roy Lichtenstein's pop art style — at Selby's downtown campus. Guests eventually were able to pick up light bites and snacks and sit at spaced-apart tables to eat. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

Related Stories

Advertisement