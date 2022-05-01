Selby Garden pays tribute to floral designs with spring luncheon.

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens supporters paid tribute to all sorts of flowers and designs with the annual Lunch in the Gardens series on April 27.

The Spring Lunch in the Gardens event had hundreds of attendees dressing up in the most colorful and inspired floral designs in support of the garden's "Robert Mapplethorpe and Patti Smith: Flowers, Poetry, and Light" exhibit.

The event featured florist Elizabeth Jaime, owner of the Calma floral design studio.