Lisa Wells, Toni-Anne DeNicola and Ingrid Eichman

Selby Garden pays tribute to floral designs with spring luncheon.

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Erin Minor and Marlo Turner

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Katie Kominos, Caitlyn Hausinger and Helena Cauchon

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Jami Eliason, Terri Najmolhoda and Robin Koller

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Staci Baer, Michele Kondrup and Maria Beck

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Katherine Young and Annmarie Donovan

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Sheila Lirtzman and Lois Lucek

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Annette Haile, Marta Riordan and Bettina Sego

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Deb Kabinoff and Kyla Weiner

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Audrey Robbins, president and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki and Pauline Wamsler

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Guests shopped for jewelry during the social hour.

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Guest speaker Elizabeth Jaime and Vivian Jaime

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Katie Hollingsworth and Chrissy Hayes

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Wendy Deming and Colleen Tobin

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Chairs Montana Taplinger and Nikki Sedacca

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

The luncheon was held on April 27.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens supporters paid tribute to all sorts of flowers and designs with the annual Lunch in the Gardens series on April 27.

The Spring Lunch in the Gardens event had hundreds of attendees dressing up in the most colorful and inspired floral designs in support of the garden's "Robert Mapplethorpe and Patti Smith: Flowers, Poetry, and Light" exhibit. 

The event featured florist Elizabeth Jaime, owner of the Calma floral design studio.

