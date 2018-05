Savor Sarasota is back for its 13th year. Hosted by Visit Sarasota, the kick off party on May 14 at Element gave guests a taste of what's to come.

From June 1 through June 14, Savor Sarasota Restaurant Week will include more than 90 restaurants serving multi-course meals. Lunch will be $16 per person and $32 for dinner.

The kick off event included several restaurants, which gave out samples of items on their menus.